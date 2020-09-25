Steelers' Ebron Content With Role in Offense Despite Lack of Receptions

PITTSBURGH -- Through two games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, tight end Eric Ebron has caught four passes for 61 yards and has yet to find the endzone.

A small sample size to judge the Steelers offseason signing, the locker room doesn't seem too worried about Ebron's lack of receptions in the passing game.

"There's no reason to panic when it comes to how much [Ebron] 's involved or not involved," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. "They've done a good job of keeping a close eye on him, and offensively, we haven't really hit our stride yet. So that's OK. As long as we are winning football games, that's the most important thing."

Roethlisberger does see Ebron's contribution on offense. The tight end has played 70% of the Steelers' offensive snaps and has been involved equally as much in the run game as the pass.

"To me, the coolest thing is you're seeing Ebron sticking his nose in in running plays," Roethlisberger said. "He's not afraid to block, and he's blocked probably better than any of us even expected or anticipated. We will get him involved. There's a lot of guys I would like to get more involved in the offense as we all start getting more comfortable with each other."

According to Ebron, he is involved in the team's gameplan. Even if he isn't recording to statistics, his importance on the field is felt.

"You'll see the communication that people have when I'm on the field. You'll see how open the field is when I'm on the field," Ebron said. "I'm just happy to be on the field."

Truthfully, though, Ebron doesn't concern himself with his stat line.

"We're winning," Ebron said. "And I cause a lot of confusion. If you watch any of the two weeks, I might not even get targeted. But the fact that my presence on the field causes a lot of confusion, and other people are open, and ultimately that's all that matters. At the end of the day, it's not about me. As long as my teammates are winning, as long as my teammates are getting yards, as long as my teammates are scoring touchdowns, I don't give a damn personally about what I do."

Throughout his seven-year career, Ebron has only played in three playoff games, winning just one. As the Steelers start 2-0, they remain focused on sorting out kinks in their offensive attack.

For Ebron, he's fine with how things have gone.

"I didn't win a lot when I came into the league," Ebron said. "I value winning more than a lot of people might. Getting wins in this league is hard. Sometimes you win by a last-second field goal. Sometimes you win by 10 points. That's a blow out in the NFL. Winning in this league is hard and if you can come by it, by any means, always get the win."

