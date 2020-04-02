Golf, Family and 5am Workouts: Eric Ebron Staying Active During Social Distancing

PITTSBURGH -- Eric Ebron is amongst the 300 million Americans living from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. As people everywhere stay in their houses to social distance, NFL players are continuing to find ways to train and enjoy their time while they wait for the season to begin.

For Ebron, he's working out from his home in Houston, Texas and spending his days with family and golf.

"As long as the golf course is open, I got my own little golf cart, I'll be social distancing myself by golfing," he said. "Pretty much that's how I pass the time. I work out at five in the morning, I golf mid-day, and I spend the rest of the day with my kids."

Ebron's daily workouts include his home gym and soon-to-be jug machine that he has ordered to prepare for the upcoming season.

The tight end isn't too worried about contact with others as his daily routine keeps him within his circle and away from the threat of COVID-19.

"I'm good. I don't really talk to too many people, I just mind my business and do my thing," he assured.

As for proceeding with a physical before signing his contract, Ebron missed the NFL's closure of conducting physicals during the restrictions. Before the league put a halt on teams finding local doctors to perform tests, Ebron and the Steelers were able to finish theirs; with all signs pointing to positive results.

"You have to talk to (the Steelers), they assign you (a doctor), they report back to them," Ebron explained on the process without being able to travel to Pittsburgh.

For now, it's a waiting game for the NFL to return to somewhat of a normality. While he waits to begin life in their new city, Ebron is content enjoying his family and staying ready for the season.