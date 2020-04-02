AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Golf, Family and 5am Workouts: Eric Ebron Staying Active During Social Distancing

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Eric Ebron is amongst the 300 million Americans living from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. As people everywhere stay in their houses to social distance, NFL players are continuing to find ways to train and enjoy their time while they wait for the season to begin. 

For Ebron, he's working out from his home in Houston, Texas and spending his days with family and golf. 

"As long as the golf course is open, I got my own little golf cart, I'll be social distancing myself by golfing," he said. "Pretty much that's how I pass the time. I work out at five in the morning, I golf mid-day, and I spend the rest of the day with my kids."

View this post on Instagram

Social Distancing.

A post shared by Eric Ebron (@ericebron) on

Ebron's daily workouts include his home gym and soon-to-be jug machine that he has ordered to prepare for the upcoming season. 

The tight end isn't too worried about contact with others as his daily routine keeps him within his circle and away from the threat of COVID-19. 

"I'm good. I don't really talk to too many people, I just mind my business and do my thing," he assured. 

As for proceeding with a physical before signing his contract, Ebron missed the NFL's closure of conducting physicals during the restrictions. Before the league put a halt on teams finding local doctors to perform tests, Ebron and the Steelers were able to finish theirs; with all signs pointing to positive results. 

"You have to talk to (the Steelers), they assign you (a doctor), they report back to them," Ebron explained on the process without being able to travel to Pittsburgh. 

For now, it's a waiting game for the NFL to return to somewhat of a normality. While he waits to begin life in their new city, Ebron is content enjoying his family and staying ready for the season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eric Ebron Couldn't Pass Up Steelers or Ben Roethlisberger

Eric Ebron didn't need much to chose the Pittsburgh Steelers; just a strong quarterback and a tradition of success.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Cameron Heyward Inks Players Tribune Letter: Protect Your Grandparents. "Make This Your Mission."

Cameron Heyward is trying to protect his city as the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end sends a letter to protect others.

Noah Strackbein

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers Choose QB, Edge Depth With First Two Picks

In the latest Sports Illustrated 2020 NFL Mock Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers focus on adding depth with their first two picks.

Noah Strackbein

AFC North Odds: Steelers Favored Second... And Third

The moves of the AFC North have lowered the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds to win the division.

Noah Strackbein

by

Big Johnson

GM Kevin Colbert Left One Concern in Steelers' Draft Plans

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft, one concern remains constant in their needs.

Noah Strackbein

by

steelgator13

2020 NFL Draft: Jonathan Taylor Predicted to Slide to the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers use their first two draft picks to add to their offense according to the experts.

Noah Strackbein

by

steelgator13

Steelers Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

The Steelers are favorites to draft a receiver early in the 2020 NFL Draft. Who are some possibilities at pick no. 49 and beyond?

Donnie Druin

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Discusses Draft Plans Under Unusual Circumstances

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing their draft plans to the best of their ability as they work through the COVID-19 restrictions.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Calls Out Julio Jones, Steve Nelson Responds

Antonio Brown isn't attacking the Pittsburgh Steelers on social media this time, but a current member of the team is putting his two cents in.

Noah Strackbein

by

Abuhaadiyyah

Steelers Among Teams Extending Season Ticket Payments

The Pittsburgh Steelers are joining most of the NFL in delaying the deadline for season ticket pay.

Noah Strackbein