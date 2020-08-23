Eric Ebron Is Down to Run Two-Tight End Sets 'All the Time'

PITTSBURGH -- Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald aren't looked at as starter and backup. Instead, expectations are for the two tight ends to work off each other in the Steelers offense.

Part of that will be working in a two-tight end set. Both bring unique football traits, with Ebron being a wide-receiver-like pass catcher and McDonald posing a stronger all-around tight end.

Last week, McDonald said everyone should expect him to "dunk on everyone" now that Ebron is here. He jokingly called Ebron the "missing link" and continued to rave about how excited he was to play with him.

"Everyone is going to thrive with Eric on the field, simply because of the threat that he is," McDonald said. "He's going to have to pull a good amount of attention from the defense, so I think it'll be fun seeing what he can do this year."

Ebron signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers in March.

The former first-round pick feels he's here to be a "chess piece" for the offense. A Pro Bowl tight end two years ago, Ebron brings two 700 yard receiving seasons and caught 13 touchdowns in 2018.

He'll work with McDonald, who also had a career-best year two season ago, and a group of wide receivers he feels will thrive with him in the mix.

"It's easy to cover our receivers when you don't have to pay attention to anyone else," Ebron said. "You just play two-high and cover both our outside receivers. I feel like I pose a threat in the middle of the field that is going to help our receivers have one-on-one coverage and hopefully they win. I am just here to do my job."

Ebron feels working out of a two-tight end set is the Steelers' best option. He doesn't want to physically run either him or McDonald into the ground but still feels the two of them together will be difficult for any defense to stop.

"I would run two tight end sets all the time. In my mind, it makes life so much easier ... I love two tight end sets, but at the same time, we have to mix things up, and we have to give teams different looks and different things to plan for."

Working with the offense in Pittsburgh, though, Ebron feels having him and McDonald on the field together is a combination for success.

"It solves the problem that we have on every snap on what the defense is trying to disguise," Ebron said. "With a veteran quarterback like Ben, it helps with his clarity on checking the defense. I believe two tight end sets are dominant if you have two really good tight ends, and I believe we do. I look forward to making Ben's job easier, our offense's job easier, and pulling the truth out of defenses."

No matter how he's used, though, Ebron has one thing he looks to accomplish with the Steelers.

"I am just tired of losing," Ebron said. "I just want to win here. That is my only goal."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.