Steelers Well Represented in ESPN's AFC North All-Decade Team

ESPN released their list of the greatest players of the past decade from each division. In the AFC North, the Steelers found themselves with a majority of the starting lineup.

Each team was awarded their "best" player of the decade. For the Steelers, their selection was former wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

Brown played in Pittsburgh from 2010-2018 after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Despite a rocky ending, AB became one of the NFL's most dominant players for nearly nine seasons before being traded to the Oakland Raiders.

"No matter how his tenure in Pittsburgh ended and what his current status is with the NFL, it's undeniable that Brown was the best player in the division in his nine seasons with the Steelers," ESPN's Brooke Pryor wrote. "He had stretches as not only the AFC North's most dominant player and best wide receiver, but also as the best of the best in the entire league."

Brown accumulated 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh. He was also a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro, and two-time Second-Team All-Pro.

The Steelers' honorable mention is a man that will be back under center this season. Ben Roethlisberger is entering his 17th season in the NFL and basically holds his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Outside of Brown, Roethlisberger is by-far the best Steeler of the decade.

"In most other divisions, Roethlisberger would be a shoo-in for the player of the decade," Pryor wrote. "The Steelers' quarterback for the entire decade, Roethlisberger missed only a handful of games and led the league in passing yards twice. He didn't add to his Super Bowl total in the past 10 years, but in 2018, Roethlisberger had one of his most prolific seasons, leading the NFL with 452 completions, 675 attempts, 5,129 passing yards and 320.6 yards per game."

The Steelers also earned 12 places in the All-Decade roster:

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger

Running Back: Le'Veon Bell

Wide Receiver: Antonio Brown

Guard: David DeCastro

Center: Maurkice Pouncey

Tight End: Heath Miller

Defensive End: Cameron Heyward

ILB: Lawrence Timmons

OLB: James Harrison

Corner Back: Joe Haden

Safety: Troy Polamalu

Returner: Antonio Brown

The large number of All-Decade members makes it easy to see why the Steelers have walked away with four AFC North titles in the last ten years. Tied only with the Ravens in division titles, Pittsburgh has earned a playoff spot six times over the last decade.

