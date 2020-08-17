SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGame DayNewsGM ReportPodcasts
Search

Steelers Excuse Pouncey for Personal Reasons, Three Players Day-To-Day

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- As the Steelers put pads on for the first time since December, four veterans were not on the field.  

Defensive end Chris Wormley has missed several days of practice with an upper-body injury. Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar said Wormley has been "slowed" by the injury, but has looked good prior to missing time.

"He looks good. He looks the part," Dunbar said Monday. "He's a 6-5 kind of kid, 290-pounds, and he's moving well."

Dunbar expected Wormley to participate in some degree on Monday, but he did not put pads on.

The Steelers also had three offensive players out as they begin hitting for the first time. Wide receiver James Washington and guard David DeCastro missed Monday's practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin declared them day-to-day, but are expected back in the upcoming days. 

Center Maurkice Pouncey was excused from training camp by Tomlin for personal reasons. The head coach did not specify what those reasons were.

"We'll be in support of him," Tomlin said, "and hopefully he'll be back to us here in a short period of time as well."

The Steelers will return to the field tomorrow for their second day of padded practice.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Progress on Cam Heyward Contract Negotiations

Cameron Heyward and the Steelers haven't made any new strides in contract talks as the NFL season inches closer.

Noah Strackbein

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I'm Going To Play Regardless If There's a Contract'

"For me, I'd love to be a Steeler. But at the end of the day, I'm here to play ball and win games for the team."

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Offensive Line Providing Stability Despite Changes

The Steelers' offensive line is leaning on experience to help adjust to a short offseason and position changes.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Derek Watt Making Early Impression

The Steelers new fullback has impressed through the first two weeks of training camp.

Noah Strackbein

AllSteelers Notebook: Aug. 14

All your Steelers news, opinions, podcasts, and videos from the week.

Noah Strackbein

Predicting Steelers Position Battle Outcomes

Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin take a look at a handful of position battles prior to the Steelers strapping on pads at training camp 2020.

Donnie Druin

How Good Can the Steelers Be With Ben Roethlisberger?

Can the Steelers be as good as expected with Ben Roethlisberger back?

Noah Strackbein

Expectations for Steelers' Key Second-Year Players

These six Steelers are looking at larger roles and bigger expectations in 2020.

Connor Deitrich

10 Best Linebackers in Steelers History (+Honorable Mentions)

Learn about the best Steelers linebackers of all time in this top 10 list. With hard-hitting legends such as Jack Lambert, James Harrison and Jack Ham, who will rank number one?

Eric Dockett

Steelers to Transition Into Pads Next Week

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expects his team to make the move into full contact starting Monday.

Noah Strackbein