Steelers Excuse Pouncey for Personal Reasons, Three Players Day-To-Day

PITTSBURGH -- As the Steelers put pads on for the first time since December, four veterans were not on the field.

Defensive end Chris Wormley has missed several days of practice with an upper-body injury. Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar said Wormley has been "slowed" by the injury, but has looked good prior to missing time.

"He looks good. He looks the part," Dunbar said Monday. "He's a 6-5 kind of kid, 290-pounds, and he's moving well."

Dunbar expected Wormley to participate in some degree on Monday, but he did not put pads on.

The Steelers also had three offensive players out as they begin hitting for the first time. Wide receiver James Washington and guard David DeCastro missed Monday's practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin declared them day-to-day, but are expected back in the upcoming days.

Center Maurkice Pouncey was excused from training camp by Tomlin for personal reasons. The head coach did not specify what those reasons were.

"We'll be in support of him," Tomlin said, "and hopefully he'll be back to us here in a short period of time as well."

The Steelers will return to the field tomorrow for their second day of padded practice.

