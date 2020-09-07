SI.com
Steelers Ink Cam Heyward to Four-Year Extension

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added four years to defensive end Cam Heyward's contract on Sunday night. 

Pittsburgh's extension policy only allows the team to negotiate contracts prior to the start of the regular season. The team had eight days to make a deal happen and agreed to a four-year extension, according to an ESPN report. 

Heyward's extension includes $65.5 million in new money. It's the highest contract given to a player over the age of 30. 

Heyward, 31, was named a First-Team All-Pro for the second time in his career last season. The defensive end recorded nine sacks, 21 quarterback hits, six passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. 

In 144 games with the Steelers, Heyward has missed just nine games due to injury. The last three seasons, he's been named to the Pro Bowl and earned his first All-Pro selection in 2017. 

The 2011 first-round pick signed a five-year, $59.25 million contract in 2015. Including the final year of his current contract, Heyward is set to make $75.1 million over the next five years. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers.

