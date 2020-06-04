Steven Nelson: From Top to Bottom, Steelers Organization 'Feels at Home'

PITTSBURGH -- As the NFL watched one team push back on the words of their quarterback regarding his thoughts on national protest, Steven Nelson was praising his organization for the comfort he feels within it.

"So glad I’m in Pittsburgh man," Nelson said on Twitter, "y’all don’t even know the half the bond between owner coach players and staff is second to none best place for a player to be a lot of places can’t say that and trust me I know I seen it."

Nelson left the Kansas City Chiefs to sign a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Steelers last offseason. In his first year with the team, he recorded 61 tackles, eight pass deflections, and an interception.

The environment off the field is what has made him feel "at home," though. Heading into his second season, Nelson said this team, the coaches, and ownership's character is what stands out.

"They let you be yourself, it's not like walking on eggshells around them," Nelson said in a conference call with Steelers media. "You see Mr. Rooney, his family, they always come down. We're talking about ownership. He's always in the building speaking to us. It feels at home from top to bottom.

"Coach Tomlin, very down to Earth guy. He's a players coach. In that whole locker room, that whole organization, from the janitors to the lunch staff, just everybody - our training staff - it's just one big family. I feel like I should shine some light on that."

Amid protests throughout the country surrounding the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality, Nelson said the team is talking about what is happening and how they can use their platform.

"We've had a few discussions about everything, and we're all about bringing positive change," Nelson said. "Just trying to be the best people we can be and be outlets for our country and trying to use ourselves to bring everybody together... I do think it's time for a change in our country, so we're all trying to do our job. No one wants stuff like this to happen, so we all try to do what we can on the side."

But for now, he's using his voice to thank his team.

"I'm just trying to shine positivity," Nelson said, "and the best way I can is to show appreciation that I felt that energy in my first year in Pittsburgh."

