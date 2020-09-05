PITTSBURGH -- It's cut weekend. By 4 p.m. ET today, all 32 NFL teams will have their official 53-man rosters finalized.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers they've begun their roster slicing. The team currently has 78 players on the roster, as of Saturday morning, and will spend the day trimming that to 53.

Pittsburgh finished up training camp Friday afternoon, with no decision on starting right tackle and less information than usual to make roster cuts.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Friday that he feels prepared enough to begin making cuts despite the shortened offseason and no preseason games.

"I feel like I have enough information to make decisions, and that's a good thing because it's time to make decisions," Tomlin said. "We will push forward. I though we made good use of the time and good use of the structure of the time that was provided in terms of the work allotted."

And so it begins.

Friday, September 4th

- Reportedly Released Linebacker Tuzar Skipper

Saturday, September 5th

- Released Tight End Kyle Markway

