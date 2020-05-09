Steelers Steering Focus at Safety for Antoine Brooks

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Antoine Brooks, has the potential to play two roles in the NFL. Primarily a safety in college, Brooks did take reps at a hybrid linebacker role, and could do the same in Pittsburgh.

Following the NFL Draft, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said that Brooks will play mostly his natural safety role with the Steelers. As the team moves into virtual rookie mini camp, they're continuing to stress that role.

"(Coaches) have let me know a lot of things,” Brooks said. "We’ve been talking about a lot of certain positions, but primarily safety."

Brooks, who comes into the league 5'11, 220-pounds, entered his collegiate career as a linebacker before conforming to safety.

Without being able to work with players on the field, coaches are helping rookies adjust the team through classroom-style conference calls. While his role on the field can change once teams return to their facilities, for now, he's preparing to help the team at safety.

"(Coaches) have been sending me information about certain positions, one by one," Brooks said. "I’m just ready to contribute to the Steelers and play for them. Not really much I can say. I am just ready to contribute and prepare myself and ready to play on Sundays. And Mondays and Thursdays."