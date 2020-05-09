AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Steering Focus at Safety for Antoine Brooks

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Antoine Brooks, has the potential to play two roles in the NFL. Primarily a safety in college, Brooks did take reps at a hybrid linebacker role, and could do the same in Pittsburgh. 

Following the NFL Draft, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said that Brooks will play mostly his natural safety role with the Steelers. As the team moves into virtual rookie mini camp, they're continuing to stress that role. 

"(Coaches) have let me know a lot of things,” Brooks said. "We’ve been talking about a lot of certain positions, but primarily safety."

Brooks, who comes into the league 5'11, 220-pounds, entered his collegiate career as a linebacker before conforming to safety. 

Without being able to work with players on the field, coaches are helping rookies adjust the team through classroom-style conference calls. While his role on the field can change once teams return to their facilities, for now, he's preparing to help the team at safety. 

"(Coaches) have been sending me information about certain positions, one by one," Brooks said. "I’m just ready to contribute to the Steelers and play for them. Not really much I can say. I am just ready to contribute and prepare myself and ready to play on Sundays. And Mondays and Thursdays."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"If Anything I Look up to Him": Anthony Mcfarland Is Shrugging off Le'Veon Bell Comparisons

Anthony McFarland isn't paying attention to the comparisons of a former Pittsburgh Steelers running back.

Noah Strackbein

Early Steelers 2020 Game-by-Game Predictions

With the official release of the 2020 schedule, we take an early stab at pinning wins and losses for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Donnie Druin

10 Takeaways From the Steelers' 2020 Schedule

These 10 things have us thinking as we look through the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 schedule.

Noah Strackbein

Art Rooney II Feels Good About Monday Night Opener, Avoiding West Coast

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II has no complaints about his team's 2020 schedule.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Release 2020 Schedule

We take one step closer to football season, as the Pittsburgh Steelers release their 2020 NFL schedule.

Donnie Druin

Steelers to Refund Ticket Sales If Games Aren't Played or Played Without Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers will refund fans if the NFL needs to adjust their stadium capacity this season.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Favored as NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Odds say Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is going to return to the NFL by storm this season.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Nation Among Top 10 Fanbases in America

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some of the best fans in the world and they're being recognized.

Noah Strackbein

Ravens Earl Thomas Held at Gunpoint by Wife in Alleged Cheating Scandal

Baltimore Ravens safety Early Thomas was involved in an altercation with his wife where he was reportedly held at gunpoint.

Noah Strackbein

by

Fairviewcafe

Steelers Announce Jersey Numbers For Offseason Additions

Keep up with every new member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' jersey selection for the 2020 season.

Noah Strackbein