Steelers Are Holding Back 50% of Their Ticket Inventory as Social Distancing Precaution

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL remains on schedule to begin their season as planned. The Steelers took the next step in that process on May 22, as they began selling individual tickets to their home games.

The team released game packages for purchase, allowing fans to chose between four tiers: 

  • Premier: Eagles (Week 5), Ravens (12)
  • Black: Broncos (Week 2), Browns (Week 6), Colts (Week 16)
  • Gold: Texans (Week 3), Bengals (Week 10), Redskins (Week 13)
  • Preseason: Buccaneers (Week 1), Saints (Week 2)

The Steelers also held back 50% of their tickets inventory to take precautions for COVID-19 restrictions. 

"We are being proactive with these limited amount of tickets as we are preparing for possible social distancing scenarios at Heinz Field this year," Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten said. 

According to Lauten, the team will refund ticket sales if games are not played or played without fans.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

