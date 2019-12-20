Steelers Head to New York With Clean Bill of Health

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are healthy and head to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets on Sunday. Pittsburgh will head into Week 16 with a clean bill of health, not listing any injuries on their Friday injury report.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will return to action for the first time in four weeks. Leaving Cleveland in the first quarter of Week 11 with a PCL sprain, Smith-Schuster was held back from practice until last week.

After attempting to go last week, but suffering a set back, Smith-Schuster was able to become a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday. He announced to the media that he'll be playing on Sunday.

The team also announced that tight end, Vance McDonald, has been cleared from the concussion protocol. McDonald didn't play last week after suffering a concussion in Week 14. Nick Vannett finished with 5 receptions for 40 yards in McDonald's absence.

Joe Haden snuck onto the injury report on Thursday after missing practice with a foot injury. He returned to the field Friday and won't enter the weekend with any concerns.

James Conner returned to the lineup last week but after being limited to 8 rushes against Buffalo, concerns for his health began to surface. With another full week of practice, Conner is ready to get back in the swing of things. Earlier this week he said that he'll take whatever workload they assign him and that he feels 100% healthy.

The Steelers take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium at 1pm ET on Sunday. They currently hold the sixth-seed in the AFC with a half-game lead over the Tennessee Titans.