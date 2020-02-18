Steelers Hire Ike Hilliard as Wide Receivers Coach

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers wide receiver coaching search is over after a number of reports over the last several weeks. The team announced on Tuesday that Ike Hilliard will join the team to work as the position coach.

Hilliard comes from six successful seasons in Washington, working with Redskins receivers like Pierre Garcon, DeSean Jackson and others. Before his second stint in Washington he spent a season in each of Miami, Buffalo and with the Redskins.

In 2019, Hilliard coaches Terry McLaurin to one of the top rookie receiving seasons in Washington history. McLaurin led all rookies with 58 receptions, 919 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh reportedly narrowed down their coaching search to former NFL receiver Jerricho Cotchery and South Carolina coach Bryan McClendon. McClendon had the university announce that he will be staying with the Gamecocks, last week.

At 43, Hilliard has spent 10 years in the NFL as a coach after a run as a player. A first-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, he spent eight years with the New York Giants and then four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired in 2008 with 546 catches for 6,397 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Hilliard replaces Ray Sherman, who came out of retirement to help the team after the sudden passing of coach Daryl Drake.

