AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Hire Ike Hilliard as Wide Receivers Coach

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers wide receiver coaching search is over after a number of reports over the last several weeks. The team announced on Tuesday that Ike Hilliard will join the team to work as the position coach. 

Hilliard comes from six successful seasons in Washington, working with Redskins receivers like Pierre Garcon, DeSean Jackson and others. Before his second stint in Washington he spent a season in each of Miami, Buffalo and with the Redskins. 

In 2019, Hilliard coaches Terry McLaurin to one of the top rookie receiving seasons in Washington history. McLaurin led all rookies with 58 receptions, 919 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh reportedly narrowed down their coaching search to former NFL receiver Jerricho Cotchery and South Carolina coach Bryan McClendon. McClendon had the university announce that he will be staying with the Gamecocks, last week. 

At 43, Hilliard has spent 10 years in the NFL as a coach after a run as a player. A first-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, he spent eight years with the New York Giants and then four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired in 2008 with 546 catches for 6,397 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Hilliard replaces Ray Sherman, who came out of retirement to help the team after the sudden passing of coach Daryl Drake. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Tomlin "Hacked Off" at ESPN's Depiction of Myles Garrett Interview

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin continued to defend his quarterback regarding Myles Garrett's racial slur allegation.

Noah Strackbein

by

ChiG

Steelers Mock Draft 2.0: Draft Plan Becoming Clearer

Our second installment of our mock draft series, where we predict what the Steelers will do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Donnie Druin

Mike Tomlin: Steelers Open to Helping - Not Signing - Antonio Brown

Mike Tomlin made it clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers are here for Antonio Brown if he needs it.

Noah Strackbein

Video: Fact-Checking Thomas Davis' Report on Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger did not give up on the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Steelers Three Unrecognized Stars

The Pittsburgh Steelers have silent heroes making major impacts on this team.

Noah Strackbein

Mike Tomlin, Mason Rudolph Address Myles Garrett's Reiteration of Racial Slur Claim

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released his thoughts on Myles Garrett's claim towards Mason Rudolph.

Noah Strackbein

Video: Steelers Leave Concerns at Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have concerns at running back in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

by

steelerdave05

Javon Hargrave Signs With Agent Drew Rosenhaus

Pittsburgh Steelers free agent Javon Hargrave has brought some top tier representation to his side for the offseason.

Noah Strackbein

Druin Mailbag: XFL Thoughts, Big Ben, Biggest Misconceptions for Steelers and More

From updates on Ben Roethlisberger to potential cap saving measures, Donnie Druin breaks everything down in this week's mailbag.

Donnie Druin

Video: Steelers Options For Replacing Javon Hargrave

The Pittsburgh Steelers are concerned about retaining one defensive star, but they still need to replace another.

Noah Strackbein

by

Stang69884