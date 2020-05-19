AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers to Begin Selling Home Game Ticket Packages on May 22

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL remains on schedule to begin their season as planned. The Steelers will take the next step in that process on May 22, as they will begin selling individual tickets to their home games at 10 a.m. est. 

Pittsburgh will release game packages for purchase, allowing fans to chose between four tiers: 

  • Premier: Eagles (Week 5), Ravens (12)
  • Black: Broncos (Week 2), Browns (Week 6), Colts (Week 16)
  • Gold: Texans (Week 3), Bengals (Week 10), Redskins (Week 13)
  • Preseason: Buccaneers (Week 1), Saints (Week 2)

Households will be allowed to purchase up to eight tickets at a time. The team expects that these tickets will sell quickly and will be sold through ticketmaster.com, not the Heinz Field box office. 

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten has informed him that the team will refund ticket sales if games are not played or played without fans.

The press release did not mention a refund policy in the case of adjusted games/schedules.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Devin Bush Throws Down Dunks With Local Basketball Player

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush decided to drop in for a quick basketball game with a high schooler.

Noah Strackbein

James Conner: It Would Be Hard to Leave Steelers

James Conner enters the final year of his rookie contract, but he's hoping his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers isn't over.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Could Lose $156 Million in Revenue If They Play Without Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers could suffer a significant loss in revenue if the NFL plays without fans in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Cuts His Beard

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is back.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Have Second-Easiest Strength of Schedule in NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule sits only behind the Baltimore Ravens.

Noah Strackbein

CBS Sports: Steelers Select QB in 2021 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers find their Jordan Love in CBS Sports' 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

Noah Strackbein

5 Questions to Compare Mason Rudolph and Josh Rosen

Since Josh Rosen is the Pittsburgh Steelers' backup quarterback 'flavor of the week,' let's compare him to Mason Rudolph.

Noah Strackbein

James Conner Remains Feature Back in Mike Tomlin's Backfield Plans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a lead back-type of team, at least according to their head coach.

Noah Strackbein

Mike Tomlin - Again - Declares Mason Rudolph Steelers Backup

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their backup quarterback for the 2020 season, no matter how many times they need to say it.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers to Begin Reopening Facilities With NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers will join the NFL in beginning to reopen their practice facilities under league and state mandates.

Noah Strackbein