Steelers to Begin Selling Home Game Ticket Packages on May 22

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL remains on schedule to begin their season as planned. The Steelers will take the next step in that process on May 22, as they will begin selling individual tickets to their home games at 10 a.m. est.

Pittsburgh will release game packages for purchase, allowing fans to chose between four tiers:

Premier: Eagles (Week 5), Ravens (12)

Eagles (Week 5), Ravens (12) Black: Broncos (Week 2), Browns (Week 6), Colts (Week 16)

Broncos (Week 2), Browns (Week 6), Colts (Week 16) Gold: Texans (Week 3), Bengals (Week 10), Redskins (Week 13)

Texans (Week 3), Bengals (Week 10), Redskins (Week 13) Preseason: Buccaneers (Week 1), Saints (Week 2)

Households will be allowed to purchase up to eight tickets at a time. The team expects that these tickets will sell quickly and will be sold through ticketmaster.com, not the Heinz Field box office.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten has informed him that the team will refund ticket sales if games are not played or played without fans.

The press release did not mention a refund policy in the case of adjusted games/schedules.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.