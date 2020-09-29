SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Steelers Injury Report: Watt, Allen Doubtful, Johnson in Concussion Protocol

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two special teamers during their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans. 

Fullback Derek Watt left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin classified the injury as a strain and said his status for Week 4 is doubtful, but he does not expect Watt to play against the Titans. 

Safety/linebacker Marcus Allen has plantar fasciitis. Tomlin classified his status as doubtful and doesn't believe he'll be available for the Steelers this weekend as well. 

His participation during practice will determine any change to that status. 

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is in concussion protocol following Sunday's game. Johnson left in the first half against the Houston Texans. Tomlin stated his availability will be clearer as the week progresses. 

The Steelers will continue to prepare throughout the week as if their game will be played as normal. The Titans have closed their facilities until Saturday after eight positive COVID-19 tests early in the week. 

The NFL has reportedly pondered the idea of moving the game to later weeks or to Monday or Tuesday. Tomlin confirmed he and the team haven't been in conversations with the league about moving the game. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Preparing as if They'll Play Sunday Despite Titans' Positive COVID Tests

The Pittsburgh Steelers were informed by the NFL to continue the week as they normally would while the league gathers information on the Tennessee Titans' positive COVID-19 tests.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers vs Titans Game Unknown After Tennessee Closes Facilities Due to Positive COVID-19 Results

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to travel to Tennessee to play the Titans on Sunday. The Titans closed their facilities until Saturday after multiple positive COVID-19 results.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Undefeated Thanks to Dominant Front Seven

The Pittsburgh Steelers' front seven has met every standard through the first three games of the season.

Donnie Druin

'A Pittsburgh Steeler': Troy Polamalu Inks Thank You to Steelers, Fans

A thank you for his Hall of Honor induction, Troy Polamalu sends a heartfelt message of his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the the everlasting impact it's had on his life.

Noah Strackbein

Villanueva: Helmet Decision Exclusively for Sgt. First Class Alwyn Cashe

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva is pushing for a deceased veteran to receive the Medal of Honor.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Find Stride in Second Half to Shake Off Texans 28-21

The Pittsburgh Steelers move to 3-0 behind a fourth-quarter comeback and a strong defensive effort.

Noah Strackbein

by

MickeydCasey

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Steelers Win Week 3, Watt Bowl and Running Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers move to 3-0 behind a strong performance of James Conner and some brotherly competition from T.J. Watt.

Cody625

Week 3 Winners/Losers: Talent Leads the Steelers Offense, Not the Coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers move to 3-0 behind a comeback performance on both sides of the ball. There's a lot of potential that's being missed, though.

Noah Strackbein

T.J. Watt: 'Truly Grateful I Was Able to Share the Field With My Brothers'

As the Pittsburgh Steelers watched the clock tick down on their third win of the 2020 season, T.J. Watt was taking a moment to appreciate the opportunity he was given on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein

Diontae Johnson, Derek Watt Dealing With Injuries Following Steelers Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers had two new injuries during their Week 3 win over the Houston Texans.

Noah Strackbein