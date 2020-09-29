Steelers Injury Report: Watt, Allen Doubtful, Johnson in Concussion Protocol

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two special teamers during their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Fullback Derek Watt left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin classified the injury as a strain and said his status for Week 4 is doubtful, but he does not expect Watt to play against the Titans.

Safety/linebacker Marcus Allen has plantar fasciitis. Tomlin classified his status as doubtful and doesn't believe he'll be available for the Steelers this weekend as well.

His participation during practice will determine any change to that status.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is in concussion protocol following Sunday's game. Johnson left in the first half against the Houston Texans. Tomlin stated his availability will be clearer as the week progresses.

The Steelers will continue to prepare throughout the week as if their game will be played as normal. The Titans have closed their facilities until Saturday after eight positive COVID-19 tests early in the week.

The NFL has reportedly pondered the idea of moving the game to later weeks or to Monday or Tuesday. Tomlin confirmed he and the team haven't been in conversations with the league about moving the game.

