Steelers Projected to Take Jalen Hurts With Compensatory Pick

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are predicted to receive a compensatory pick this NFL Draft for the loss of Le'Veon Bell last offseason. With the added third-round pick, Pittsburgh adds only their second selection in the first 104, and could use that to bolster their offense. 

In a three-round mock draft, NFL.com predicts the Steelers to use that pick on a possible successor of 37-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. 

According to the mock, Pittsburgh drafts Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with the 104th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The senior transfer lit up college football, finding himself as a Heisman favorite early in the 2019 season. 

In his senior year at Oklahoma, Hurts threw for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions while rushing for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. His impressive campaign bolstered his draft stock heading into the offseason. 

The flooded quarterback competition in this year's draft class could help the Steelers find a middle-round option to work alongside Mason Rudolph. Hurts can certainly sit at the bottom of the third-round if the Steelers are interested in the duel-threat passer. 

With the 49th pick, NFL.com projects Pittsburgh to replace Javon Hargrave by selecting Leki Fotu out of Utah. Another senior addition to the draft class, the Steelers would be adding needed defensive line talent to a position they'll need to fill after letting Hargrave walk. 

AllSteelers predicts the Steelers go in a different direction with their second-round pick in their Steelers Mock Draft 2.0. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

