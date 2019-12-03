Steelers Injury Report: James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Unknown

Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference that he's unsure how to discuss James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster's injuries at this point in the week. Both Conner and Smith-Schuster have missed the last two weeks as they rehab various injuries.

"The two significant ones, though, we still don't have a lot of clarity. James Conner and JuJu, I'd probably characterize both guys as questionable as I stand here today. They've got some work in front of them in terms of rehabilitation and maybe practice participation and we'll see where all of that leads."

Tomlin continued by saying he simply doesn't have any clarification as to what the future holds for both players. Smith-Schuster, who is dealing with a knee injury, has been seen walking through the facility with a braise on. Conner's early return from the initial shoulder injury was only able to play a few drives before re-aggravating his AC Joint.

The emergence of Benny Snell Jr. and James Washington have allowed the offense to continue making progress in the absence of their two stars. Snell has accumulated 161 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks. Washington's breakout has taken the team by storm as he finished his third game in four weeks with over 90 yards.

Tomlin said Snell has earned a larger role this season even when Conner returns from injury.

"He's done a nice job of the opportunities given, yes," Tomlin said. "Appreciative of his effort and excited, not only with what he's doing for us but where it can lead."

As for Washington, Tomlin says this is only the beginning. Washington finished Week 13 with a career-high 111 receiving yards, but this isn't the peak for what the second-year receiver is capable of.

"I like to think those types of moments lay ahead. Those significant moments," Tomlin said. "He made some plays, no doubt, but a 'breakout game' you know, I got visions of what a breakout game looks like and it's pretty rare air."

The Steelers will evaluate both Conner and Smith-Schuster as the week progresses.