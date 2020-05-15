James Harrison: 'Mike T. Has NEVER Paid Me For Hurting Someone'

PITTSBURGH -- In the last week, James Harrison has caught the attention of most of the NFL world, pointing a lot of backlash at his former head coach Mike Tomlin.

Why? Well, on Willie Colon's podcast "Going Deep" Harrison told the story of the time he hit Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi.

In the story, Harrison tells of how Tomlin handed him an envelope as he was running off the field following the hit. Without naming what was inside, Harrison started a world-wind of ideas that seemed to conclude at Tomlin paying for the eventual $75,000 fine Harrison would receive.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton added his remarks to the crowd during an interview with 105.7 The Fan - comparing the incident to 'Bountygate'.

“If people are waiting for the league to investigate that, they shouldn’t hold their breath," Payton said. "I think what took place with us back in [2012] in so many ways was a sham, and yet there wasn’t a lot we could do with it. The players were vindicated, but from a... coaching standpoint, there is no union. There is no representation.”

Steelers president Art Rooney II then released his statement on the event, denying the story's truth.

“I am very certain nothing like this ever happened," Rooney II said. "I have no idea why James would make a comment like this but there is simply no basis for believing anything like this.”

And finally, Harrison has put his thoughts on the escalation of the issue. Posting on Instagram about the situation, Harrison said Tomlin "NEVER" paid him to hurt or try to hurt anyone.

Wow y'all really comparing what I said to BOUNTYGATE?!? Mike T. Has NEVER paid me for hurting someone or TRYING to hurt someone or put a bounty on ANYBODY! If you knew the full story of what happened back then you'd know that BS fine for a Legal Play wasn't even penalized during the game. The league was getting pressure because the first concussion lawsuits were starting and they had to look like they cared about player safety all of a sudden. Before that they had been SELLING a photo of THAT SAME PLAY FOR $55 on the NFL website with other videos of the NFL'S GREATEST HITS that the league Profited On back then. When the league had to start pretending like they cared about player safety they took all those things down off their website and they started fining guys ridiculous amounts for the same plays they used to profit off of. EVERYBODY knew it - even these same media people and all the fans that were sending money to me and the team to cover the fine. AGAIN AT NO TIME did Mike T. EVER suggest anybody hurt anybody or that they'd be rewarded for anything like that. GTFOH with that BS!!!

Harrison's agent, Bill Parise, also acknowledged that the incident did not occur.

“Absolutely not," Parise told TribLive writer Joe Rutter. "Never happened. I would have known that. It didn’t happen.”