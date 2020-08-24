James Washington Able to Ignore Pressure With Roethlisberger Back

PITTSBURGH -- James Washington recorded his best NFL season since being drafted in 2018. The wide receiver added 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns to his resume without Ben Roethlisberger.

This season, he'll have "Seven," as many players call him, back behind center.

So far, so good between the third-year receiver and the quarterback. Washington and Roethlisberger have connected multiple times at training camp. This will be the first season Washington receives passes from Big Ben as a significant contributor.

"We have to try to keep that chemistry going and spread it throughout the entire offense because we have a lot of weapons," Washington said on Monday. "We'll be just fine this year."

Washington didn't expect a slow start from his quarterback this summer. After surgery, he looked forward to seeing a healthy Roethlisberger on the field. His expectations have been met to this point.

"I figured with the surgery and everything he's went through that he'd come back a brand new person and it's definitely showing," Washington said. "He's throwing the ball great and doing everything great.

"The other day during the scrimmage, it was kind of nice to see Seven back in his game jersey and pads. Last year, I enjoyed everything, but it was different, not having him there. It was good to see him back out there."

Entering his third NFL season, Washington has competition for a starting job. The Steelers receiver room will now feature JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Washington, and rookie Chase Claypool, amongst others.

With no spots outside of Smith-Schuster guaranteed, Washington's third year is as important as any for his future.

"It is year three, but I never want to add extra pressure to myself," Washington said. "All I can do is go out and get better each and every day with the offense. Get on the same page with Seven and earn his trust. The rest will take care of itself."

Washington came into the season, weighing roughly 207 pounds compared to his usual 213. His offseason work has focused on adjusting his stance and working on his jumping ability.

The progress has shown as he feels he's at training camp with a much better skill set.

"I feel a lot lighter out there running around. I feel a little more explosive coming off the ball," Washington said. "Being able to jump is night and day different. I just feel like an all around new person. When you shed some weight like that, lean down just a little bit more. It's all paying off."

If all goes as planned, this offense expects more success than they saw in 2019. A leap that'll take a collective effort, but Washington sees good things ahead for this group of players.

"It's very high," Washington said to the offense's ceiling. "Especially with seven back there throwing the ball to us. We have guys at every position. From every position that touches the ball and even our line. We have a great group of guys. If everything's clicking and everyone's on the same page we can do something special."

