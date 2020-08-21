SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGame DayNewsGM ReportPodcasts
Search

Jerome Bettis Files Racial Discrimination Suit Against Pittsburgh Company

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against EQT Production Company..

Bettis claims EQT, an energy production company, owes Bettis' truck company IntegrServ money and has stopped their commitment to using minority-owned businesses. Bettis and his brother John own 51% of IntegrServ.

The lawsuit was filed at the U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania, western district. Bettis is filing for breach of contract and is looking for $66 million in damages.

"We filed the lawsuit because we believe we were treated unfairly.," Bettis told ESPN. "We had to take a stand against this kind of injustice."

The lawsuit states EQT agreed two white partners of Bettis to supply services previously contracted to IntegrServ. It also claims EQT broke Section 1981 (a) of the Civil Rights Act, using a double standard in justifying the termination of its contract with IntegrServ. 

EQT has denied wrongdoing, claiming IntegrServ mismanaged its part of the contract.

"IntegrServ’s lawsuit is entirely without merit and contains a number of false statements," EQT said in a statement to USA Today. "The fact is that EQT is demonstrably committed to service provider diversity. In 2020, approximately 12% of our entire supplier spend to date – totaling approximately $40 million – has gone to over a hundred minority-owned businesses. IntegrServ’s contract was terminated, along with a number of other contracts from non-minority owned businesses, as part of a program to drive efficiencies and accountability across EQT’s business."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Sign WR/Return Man Ray-Ray McCloud

The Steelers add another wide receiver/kick returner as training camp heats up.

Donnie Druin

Early Training Camp Standouts

Three Steelers caught everyone's attention walking into camp. Two more look to have taken the next steps in their veteran careers.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Not Giving Up on Rookie Punter Despite Uneven Position Battle

The Steelers kept Corliss Waitman around for a reason and they're going to assure he has every opportunity to prove himself this summer.

Noah Strackbein

Ryan Switzer Hired Personal Chef to Help Get in 'Best Shape' of His Career

"Like coach Tomlin always says, especially because of the lack of the offseason, 'Physical conditioning proceeds anything that we do.'"

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Head to Off Day With Limited Injuries

The Steelers won't practice tomorrow before returning to the field Friday.

Noah Strackbein

Stephon Tuitt Acclimating Himself Back Into Defensive Front

Stephon Tuitt's last game cam in Week 6 of the 2019 season, but he's prepared to step right back into his role on the Steelers' defense.

Noah Strackbein

Benny Snell Jr. is Quicker, Faster and 12 Pounds Lighter at Steelers Camp

Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. came to training camp with a leaner look and quicker feet.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Open Competition for Final Tight End Spot

Steelers tight end coach James Daniels said there's three players competing for the final tight end role.

Noah Strackbein

by

Noah Strackbein

Haden: Steven Nelson Will Get Recognition He Deserves in 2020

While answering questions on the Steelers Nation Unite Huddle, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden spoke very highly of Steven Nelson.

Donnie Druin

Big Ben Impressing Early at Training Camp

Ben Roethlisberger returns to action and looks all the quarterback he was prior, according to Steelers teammates and media

Donnie Druin