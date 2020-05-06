Steelers Jersey Numbers Tracker: Offseason Additions' New Threads

PITTSBURGH -- The newest members of the Steelers have their new on-field identity. Rocking the black and gold for the first time this season, these free agent signings, trade pieces, and 2020 rookies have picked their numbers.

Fullback Derek Watt released his number through Instagram last month. After signing a three-year, $9.75 million deal, he headed to the locker room to choose No. 44.

Chris Wormley headed for Pittsburgh following a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. The defensive end joins a deep group of big men, and he'll stand tall with his new teammates wearing No. 95.

Probably the team's biggest offseason move was signed tight end Eric Ebron. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers after spending two years with the Indianapolis Colts. Sticking with No. 85 through two NFL teams thus far, he'll do the same in Pittsburgh.

The hometown hero, Stefen Wisniewski brings two Super Bowl rings to a veteran group of linemen. With Ramon Foster's retirement, Wisniewski is looking to find his place amongst those like Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro.

And he'll wear No. 61 doing so.

The Steelers first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chase Claypool, released his number on social media last week, picking 11 as his pro number.