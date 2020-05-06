AllSteelers
Steelers Jersey Numbers Tracker: Offseason Additions' New Threads

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The newest members of the Steelers have their new on-field identity. Rocking the black and gold for the first time this season, these free agent signings, trade pieces, and 2020 rookies have picked their numbers. 

Fullback Derek Watt released his number through Instagram last month. After signing a three-year, $9.75 million deal, he headed to the locker room to choose No. 44. 

Chris Wormley headed for Pittsburgh following a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. The defensive end joins a deep group of big men, and he'll stand tall with his new teammates wearing No. 95. 

Probably the team's biggest offseason move was signed tight end Eric Ebron. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers after spending two years with the Indianapolis Colts. Sticking with No. 85 through two NFL teams thus far, he'll do the same in Pittsburgh. 

The hometown hero, Stefen Wisniewski brings two Super Bowl rings to a veteran group of linemen. With Ramon Foster's retirement, Wisniewski is looking to find his place amongst those like Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro. 

And he'll wear No. 61 doing so. 

The Steelers first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chase Claypool, released his number on social media last week, picking 11 as his pro number.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Devin Bush Looking For On/Off Field Growth; Sees Upgrade in AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is prepared for another strong season in the NFL, but knows his obstacles are getting stronger in year two.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Matt Feiler Stuck in Limbo Entering 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers have options with their offensive line, but they leave Matt Feiler as a moving piece to the puzzle.

Connor Deitrich

Altered Offseason Changing Groove of Veterans, Welcome of Rookies For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adjusting on the fly with offseason workouts and the impact has been noticed early.

Noah Strackbein

Devin Bush Believes in His Backup. He Also Believes in Playing Every Snap

The Pittsburgh Steelers have three inside linebackers and there's a possibility two of them play every down of 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Can Steelers Carry Turnover Success Into 2020?

A deep dive into the analytical potential of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense continuing their hot run from 2019 in the turnover department.

Donnie Druin

Druin Mailbag: JuJu's Future, Tag-Team Matches, HOF Debates and More

Donnie Druin answers mailbag questions on the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest stars, hypothetical scenarios and more!

Donnie Druin

NFL Network: Steelers in Bottom 3 of 2020 Draft Rank

Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers helped themselves during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

by

Bob Rodes

We're All 'Assuming' JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future

Everybody has their opinions on JuJu Smith-Schuster's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but we wont know until football is actually played.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Art Rooney, Kevin Colbert Reflect on Passing of Don Shula: "His Recommendation Was Key to Hiring Chuck Noll"

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II, and general manager Kevin Colbert, share their thoughts on the passing of Don Shula.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Find Ben's Successor in MMQB 2021 Way-To-Early Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers find their next franchise quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, according to MMQB.

Noah Strackbein