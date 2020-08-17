SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGame DayNewsGM ReportPodcasts
Search

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I'm Going To Play Regardless If There's a Contract'

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to Pittsburgh nearly a month before training camp to adjust to life with Ben Roethlisberger back on the field. 

Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, the wide receiver and former second-round pick is prepared for a bounce-back season. In 2019, Smith-Schuster dealt with two backup quarterbacks and a knee injury that contributed to his worst statistical NFL season. 

This year, he has Roethlisberger back, another wide receiver added to the mix in Chase Claypool, and his next contract riding on the line. 

"As of right now, I'm not worried about that," Smith-Schuster told reporters on Monday. "More so just playing ball. With everything going on right now, you never know what's going to happen. For me, I'd love to be a Steeler, but at the end of the day, I'm here to play ball and win games for the team."

Smith-Schuster is entering his fourth season in Pittsburgh and has become the team's most experienced wide receiver. As the team added Claypool in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, there was some anticipation it meant the end of Smith-Schuster's time with the Steelers. 

"At the end of the day, I want success for everybody," Smith-Schuster said. "We drafted a young guy, Chase Claypool, I'm super excited about him. His athleticism is amazing. I think for myself, if I make them better it makes me better and I compete. Like you said, age [I'm] probably still one of the youngest guys, but experience with the team that's where I come in the most. At the end of the day, like I said, I want everybody to be successful. If I make them better, it makes me work harder to keep my job. We just want to win games and do our thing."

But the depth at wideout doesn't mean it's a definite Smith-Schuster plays for a new team next season. He's letting his agent handle negotiations with the Steelers while focusing on contributing to the offense. 

"I'm just here to play ball," he said. "I'm not going to be the type of guy who sits out or wait. I'm going to play regardless if there's a contract or not." 

The fourth-year receiver changed his routine this offseason and focused on shedding weight to make himself leaner. When asked if we'll see anything different this year, Smith-Schuster said it's more than his physical change that'll boost his game this season.

"I would say this is probably the lightest I've been," Smith-Schuster said. "I've also been a little quicker. The tools that I have in my box this year is just doing my job. Knowing the playbook, knowing the defense, being able to be smart and play in situations like that." 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Offensive Line Providing Stability Despite Changes

The Steelers' offensive line is leaning on experience to help adjust to a short offseason and position changes.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Derek Watt Making Early Impression

The Steelers new fullback has impressed through the first two weeks of training camp.

Noah Strackbein

AllSteelers Notebook: Aug. 14

All your Steelers news, opinions, podcasts, and videos from the week.

Noah Strackbein

Predicting Steelers Position Battle Outcomes

Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin take a look at a handful of position battles prior to the Steelers strapping on pads at training camp 2020.

Donnie Druin

How Good Can the Steelers Be With Ben Roethlisberger?

Can the Steelers be as good as expected with Ben Roethlisberger back?

Noah Strackbein

Expectations for Steelers' Key Second-Year Players

These six Steelers are looking at larger roles and bigger expectations in 2020.

Connor Deitrich

10 Best Linebackers in Steelers History (+Honorable Mentions)

Learn about the best Steelers linebackers of all time in this top 10 list. With hard-hitting legends such as Jack Lambert, James Harrison and Jack Ham, who will rank number one?

Eric Dockett

Steelers to Transition Into Pads Next Week

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expects his team to make the move into full contact starting Monday.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Activate Jaylen Samuels, Now Have Empty COVID List

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have no players on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Noah Strackbein

Former Bengal Pacman Jones Sets Fire to Joe Haden Steelers Jerseys

In a bizarre video, former Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones sent a strong message to Steelers fans and Joe Haden.

Noah Strackbein