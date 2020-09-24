SI.com
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Misses Second Day of Practice

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received good news this week as guard David DeCastro returned to the practice field for the team's first two practices in preparation for Week 3. 

As the Steelers ready themselves for the Houston Texans on Sunday, they're still waiting for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to join the team. According to the team's practice report on Thursday, Smith-Schuster has missed his second consecutive practice with a knee injury. 

Smith-Schuster missed last the Steelers' first practice of Week 2 with a knee injury but returned to the field on Thursday. Despite the day off, there has been no sign the wide receiver is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Texans. 

Outside of Smith-Schuster, the Steelers had a clean injury report. Diontae Johson (toe), DeCastro (knee) and Tyson Alualu (knee) were all full participants in the team's second practice. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

