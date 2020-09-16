SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

JuJu Smith-Schuster Playing With Selflessness Despite Contract Year

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster is one of several Steelers playing the 2020 season with uncertainty about the future. 

The wide receiver is playing under the final year of his rookie contract before exploring options next spring. There's been little to no indication former second-round pick was close to a new deal prior to the start of the season, leaving the possibility that this season could be his last in Pittsburgh. 

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is aware of that. Talking with media on Wednesday, Roethlisberger pointed out Smith-Schuster's unselfishness playing on a contract year.

During the second half of the Steelers Monday night opener, Smith-Schuster dove on top of a fumble by Benny Snell Jr., wrestling it away from a pile of New York Giants defenders. 

"I can't speak for JuJu [Smith-Schuster] on what his motivation is, but I know as a team guy, he's motivated to help his team win football games. I think you saw that on Monday," Roethlisberger said. "You saw a guy that was blocking, that made the tough catches, that dove into a pile. How many guys that are "looking for a contract" and trying to get paid would dive into a pile and risk their body and injury to recover a fumble that he didn't fumble. To me, that just shows what kind of a team guy he is."

Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster connected six times for 69 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' opener. A Week 1 performance that helped the team earn their first win of the season, the veteran quarterback was impressed in what he saw from his receiver. 

But still, when Roethlisberger spoke on Smith-Schuster, everything led back to the fumble recovery that helped the team take a 19-10 lead in the third quarter. 

"JuJu [Smith-Schuster] is one of those guys that is going to give you everything he has from start to finish no matter what, even if he only makes one catch at the end of the game that's a big third down catch," Roethlisberger said. "He's a professional, and that's one of the things that's special about him. That play that he recovered a fumble. He had nothing to do with [the fumble] and Coach showed it today. I believe there were nine guys, nine Giants in that pile, and JuJu just dove in there and came up with it. To me, that shows the unselfishness of a team and of a player in JuJu." 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger Surprised Alejandro Villanueva Did Not Honor Antwon Rose Jr.

The Steelers offensive and defensive captains were unaware Alejandro Villanueva had his owns plans to represent a different name on his helmet.

Noah Strackbein

by

TruthBeTol d

Ben Roethlisberger's Arm Feels Good After First Game Back

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he certainly feels sore after first game back with the Steelers. But after 32 pass attempts, his arm feels fine.

Noah Strackbein

Zach Banner Confirms He’s Having Season-Ending Surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Zach Banner announced he did tear his ACL during Monday night’s game.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers to Honor Antwon Rose Jr. on Helmets

The Pittsburgh Steelers will remember 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr., who was fatally shot by police in 2018, by placing his name on their helmets this season.

Noah Strackbein

by

justplaincountry

Villanueva Informed Tomlin He'd Honor Fallen Veteran on Helmet

Alejandro Villanueva made headlines by writing a different name on his helmet during the Pittsburgh Steelers' season opener.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign Jerald Hawkins Off Texans Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have began making moves to add depth to their injured offensive line, signing former fourth-round pick Jerald Hawkins.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Rule Zach Banner Out Week 2, Door Stays Open for Conner and Wisniewski to Play

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is working to make adjustments if both offensive linemen are out in Week 2.

Noah Strackbein

Week 1 Winners/Losers: Steelers Have a Decision to Make at Running Back

Looking back at Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest win could come in their decision at running back for Week 2.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Saw Roethlisberger of Old During Two-Minute Scoring Drive

It was the final minute and 32 seconds of the first half opened the Pittsburgh Steelers' eyes that Ben Roethlisberger is really back.

Noah Strackbein

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Big Ben Leads Steelers to Week 1 Win

James Conner, Ben Roethlisberger, and the Steelers defense fill up Week 1's takeaways.

Cody625