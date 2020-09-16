JuJu Smith-Schuster Playing With Selflessness Despite Contract Year

PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster is one of several Steelers playing the 2020 season with uncertainty about the future.

The wide receiver is playing under the final year of his rookie contract before exploring options next spring. There's been little to no indication former second-round pick was close to a new deal prior to the start of the season, leaving the possibility that this season could be his last in Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is aware of that. Talking with media on Wednesday, Roethlisberger pointed out Smith-Schuster's unselfishness playing on a contract year.

During the second half of the Steelers Monday night opener, Smith-Schuster dove on top of a fumble by Benny Snell Jr., wrestling it away from a pile of New York Giants defenders.

"I can't speak for JuJu [Smith-Schuster] on what his motivation is, but I know as a team guy, he's motivated to help his team win football games. I think you saw that on Monday," Roethlisberger said. "You saw a guy that was blocking, that made the tough catches, that dove into a pile. How many guys that are "looking for a contract" and trying to get paid would dive into a pile and risk their body and injury to recover a fumble that he didn't fumble. To me, that just shows what kind of a team guy he is."

Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster connected six times for 69 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' opener. A Week 1 performance that helped the team earn their first win of the season, the veteran quarterback was impressed in what he saw from his receiver.

But still, when Roethlisberger spoke on Smith-Schuster, everything led back to the fumble recovery that helped the team take a 19-10 lead in the third quarter.

"JuJu [Smith-Schuster] is one of those guys that is going to give you everything he has from start to finish no matter what, even if he only makes one catch at the end of the game that's a big third down catch," Roethlisberger said. "He's a professional, and that's one of the things that's special about him. That play that he recovered a fumble. He had nothing to do with [the fumble] and Coach showed it today. I believe there were nine guys, nine Giants in that pile, and JuJu just dove in there and came up with it. To me, that shows the unselfishness of a team and of a player in JuJu."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.