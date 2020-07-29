Steelers Place CB Justin Layne on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Steelers announced that they've placed cornerback Justin Layne on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Layne is the second player the Steelers have placed on the list.

Layne joins XFL signee Arrion Springs as the only Steelers to be placed on reserve so far. The second-year cornerback was the team's third-round pick in 2019. As a rookie, Layne appeared in 10 games, including all eight games in the second-half of the season.

The NFL's policy states that players can be placed on the list for testing positive or for coming in contact with someone who has COVID-19. If the player who tested positive is asymptomatic, they can return to the team's facility in 10 days.

Layne was headed into training camp looking to compete for a backup job behind Joe Haden and Steven Nelson. He'll be in a group with Cameron Sutton, Spring, Alexander Myers, and Trajan Bandy.

Last season, Layne contributed mostly on special teams.

