PITTSBURGH -- As of now, the Steelers are working with what they've got, as the NFL continues it's unusual business ways throughout the offseason. The COVID-19 restrictions have put all 32 teams in a place they've never been before as they try to shape their rosters for the 2020 season.

General manager Kevin Colbert has continued to go through the motions during this difficult time. Even with only one pro day and the uncertainty of when offseason workouts will begin.

In a conference call on Tuesday, Colbert said that the Steelers are done scouting pro days for the year. They were only able to attend Clemson's before Michigan canceled theirs and they headed home.

"What we have to do as an organization is be prepared for whatever, because nobody knows what the next step is,” Colbert said. "I know Coach Tomlin will be prepared, we’ll be prepared, supplying him with the right types of players. Both he and his staff will be prepared with whatever training regimen the league is put under moving forward.

"But nobody has any idea what that is at this point."

Colbert said the team is handling the draft plans well, working remotely via conference call for the time being. The GM and head coach Mike Tomlin will begin making audio/video calls with prospects on Thursday, April 2.

"It’s not as good as sitting down in person with the guy, but we’ll make the most of it," he said.

The organization isn't expecting to have the opportunity to see players in person for workouts before the draft. Still, Colbert remains confident they're going to be able to work through this with success.

"We’re all in the same boat,” Colbert said. "We don’t have pro days and most likely we will not with the restrictions, so we’re prepared for that. We’ve done our evaluations through the fall. Between the scouts and myself we’ve probably had three or four looks at all the top prospects. Once the season was over, we get the coaches involved, and they’ve been involved.

“We’re missing the pro days and we’re missing the personal interviews and visits we’d be doing, but we’ve been in meetings for a week and a half and the meetings have been going great."

As for not having a first-round pick, Colbert isn't worried due to the depth of the class - and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

"Quite honestly, we’re very comfortable not having a first-round pick this year, especially when it’s in the form of Minkah Fitzpatrick replacing that first-round pick," he said. “Under the current circumstances, the uncertainty of the player you might be taking and to not have all the information you had in the past, I’m a lot more comfortable knowing we got an All-Pro player with that pick. I’m not real concerned about getting back in there."

Colbert doesn't expect the Steelers to move up from the 49th pick. Outside of not having a deal big enough, the talent within the draft class allows Pittsburgh to sit on their pick.

"There’s good depth in this draft,” Colbert said. “I feel good about who we can get in the second round and beyond."

The Steelers have removed themselves from free agency for the most part, signing only XFL players since signing Eric Ebron to a two-year, $12 million deal. Still, they'll continue to monitor the market and see which, if any, players are available to them.

"We’re going to continue to look at players who might be available who we could possibly make fit,” Colbert said. “If we can make someone fit, does it mean we have to make changes and do more restructures, sure. Right now we’re kind of in a holding pattern until we get a better feel for what’s left on the free-agent market. It will continue to evolve."

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.