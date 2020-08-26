SI.com
Kevin Colbert: Steelers' Faulty COVID Tests Could Help Future Issues

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers' general manager Kevin Colbert needed to solve six faulty COVID-19 tests from players last Saturday. 

The team suffered the loss of more than a handful of players last weekend due to fault positive COVID-19 tests sent to a laboratory in New Jersey. The Steelers were among 11 teams that totaled 77 positive tests on Aug. 22. 

The Steelers were able to retest their players and show that the original tests were false positives. The six players only missed one practice before returning to the team after the weekend. 

Colbert said the situation was a problem but could help the league navigate this during the season.

"Fortunately, it happened when we were in a training camp mode," Colbert said on Wednesday. "Any time any system goes awry, we try to find out what it was. It's not us, but the league did. They were comfortable with their findings, and we were comfortable with knowing they will work to avoid these in the future. But what else can we learn?

"We tried to act within the rules, and we did act within the rules. Now, what can the league do to avoid those types of things and make it a better system moving forward? Fortunately, it happened in time where it did cost us a few players in practice, but it didn't cost us any games. And what we learn from this, maybe we'll save those games in the future." 

The Steelers don't have any players currently on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list after clearing four players initially on the list.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

