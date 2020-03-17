AllSteelers
Steelers Lose Javon Hargrave, Tyler Matakevich in Free Agency

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- One many believed would happen, one many didn't. The Steelers will be without two defenders after signing with other teams during the legal tampering period. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles and linebacker Tyler Matakevich is headed to the Buffalo Bills. 

In a massive deal, Hargrave will sign a 3-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles with $29 million guaranteed. This came after the Steelers used their only tag on outside linebacker Bud Dupree. 

Matakevich opened up Tuesday morning with an announcement to the Bills. The special teams ace said after the Steelers' Week 17 game that he hoped to stay in Pittsburgh, but is now headed north with a 2-year deal worth up to $9 million. 

The Steelers have also released Mark Barron in efforts to clear cap space. After losing both Barron and Matakevich, there's an urgent need to add depth at inside linebacker. 

As for defensive tackle, Hargrave was expected to receive a big pay day this offseason. With very limited cap space, Pittsburgh was unable to keep both Dupree and Hargrave and decided to use the franchise tag on the outside linebacker. 

The Steelers are expected to continue making moves within the upcoming days as they've already restructured the contracts of Vance McDonald, Joe Haden and Chris Boswell. They've cleared roughly $19 million in cap space including the retirement of Ramon Foster. 

Dupree's tag will cost them $15.8 million. Pittsburgh is also likely to sign around $10 million in restricted free agent signings as well. 

