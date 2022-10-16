Skip to main content

Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without a number of starters.

PITTSBURGH -- A beat-up Pittsburgh Steelers team will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 without seven players. 

Cornerback Cam Sutton (hamstring), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and tight end Pat Freiermuth are all out with injuries. 

Quarterback Mason Rudolph and offensive lineman Kendrick Green are also inactive for the Steelers.

The Steelers recently placed defensive end DeMarvin Leal on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. 

The Buccaneers have also made seven players inactive: 

  • QB Kyle Trask
  • WR Julio Jones
  • TE Kyle Rudolph
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
  • S Logan Ryan
  • S Mike Edwards
  • DL Akiem Hicks

