Report: Mason Rudolph to Miss Week 17 With Shoulder Injury

Noah Strackbein

According to multiple reports, Mason Rudolph will miss Week 17 with a left shoulder injury suffered in Week 16. Rudolph replaced Devlin Hodges in the second quarter against the New York Jets, only to leave in the third quarter after being hit by a group of defenders.

Rudolph was reportedly in visible pain in the locker room following the game, continuing to swing his arm in discomfort as he changed. 

The Steelers will now turn back to Devlin Hodges as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. Pittsburgh no longer controls their own playoff destiny after back-to-back losses to the Bills and Jets. They'll need a win in Baltimore and some help in order to earn the final wildcard spot in the AFC. 

Hodges started his NFL career 3-0 as a starter before losing consecutive games. The rookie threw seven-straight interceptions before connecting with Diontae Johnson for a 29-yard touchdown at the end of the first half. 

The Steelers also have Paxton Lynch on the active roster. Lynch, the former first-round pick, has only been active for one game this season - Hodges' first starter in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Steelers vs. Ravens has been flexed to a 4:25 pm ET kickoff. Baltimore has already secured home field advantage in the AFC. 

