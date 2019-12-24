SteelerMaven
Maurkice Pouncey Ruled Out For Week 17; James Conner Questionable

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two offensive stars as they compete for the final AFC playoff spot in Week 17. The Steelers travel to Baltimore to take on the number one seeded Ravens in hopes to earn the sixth seed in the conference. 

They'll do so without two of the biggest offensive assets. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed in Tuesday' press conference that center Maurkice Pouncey (knee) will not play in the team's final regular season game. Pouncey left the game in New York in the second quarter. 

James Conner will also enter the week as questionable. Conner lasted only nine snaps before heading to the sideline with a quad injury. Week 16 was Conner's second game back since returning from a shoulder injury he re-aggravated in Week 11. 

Tomlin said Conner's availability will be determined by his practice participation this week. After a season riddled with injuries, Tomlin didn't sound optimistic of the running back playing in Week 17, but said he'll follow the process and see how the week goes. 

The Steelers placed quarterback Mason Rudolph on injured reserve this morning after leaving Sunday's game with a left shoulder injury. Rudolph replaced Devlin Hodges in the second quarter but was injured the next quarter and unable to return. 

Pittsburgh will use Hodges and Paxton Lynch at quarterback this week. They've also signed former Ohio State standout, J.T. Barrett, to their practice squad. 

The Steelers need a win and help to earn the final AFC wildcard spot. They face the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 pm ET this Sunday.

