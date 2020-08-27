SI.com
McFarland Enters Concussion Protocol, Ebron Misses With Illness

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers had two more players miss practice on Thursday. Eric Ebron wasn't present with an illness. Rookie running back Anthony McFarland left practice and is in the concussion protocol. 

The two names are added to a continually changing list of injuries. Ryan Switzer (foot) and Kerrith Whyte continued to miss time after leaving practice on Tuesday. 

Kameron Canaday also continued to nurse an injury. The team signed long snapper Liam McCullough on Thursday. McCullough is a 2019 finalist for the Patrick Mannelly award, given to the country's best long snapper.

The Steelers also had players return to practice on Thursday. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chris Wormley, Wendell Smallwood, and Kevin Dotson all participated with the team. Tomlin said the group is working their way back. 

Tomlin described all the team's injuries as day-to-day. 

