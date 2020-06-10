AllSteelers
Steelers Media Relations Department Nominated for Pete Rozelle Award

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers media relations department has been nominated for a Pro Football Writers of America's Pete Rozelle Award for their consistent "strives of excellence" dealing with the media. 

The department, which is run by director of communications Burt Lauten, is one of five teams nominated for the award. The Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and New England Patriots are also finalists. 

"Under director of communications Burt Lauten and his staff of Michael Bertsch, Angela Tegnelia, Alissa Cavaretta and Thomas Chapman, the Steelers communications department consistently does an outstanding job of helping PFWA members cover the organization," the nomination list wrote. 

The Steelers media relations department has been the recipient of the Rozelle award twice (1991 and 2015). 

The winner of the award will be announced beginning June 22. 

Rozelle served as the NFL's commissioner from 1960-1989 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

