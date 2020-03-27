Steelers Avoid Michael Brockers as Ravens Pull Back on Deal

PITTSBURGH -- The Ravens have done as much as the rest of the AFC North during free agency, but will lose out on one of their biggest signings. Baltimore has decided to resign their offer to defensive tackle Michael Brockers after being unable to agree on terms of a contract.

Brockers ended the 2019 season with a high ankle sprain that left worry for the Ravens. The NFL is unable to conduct physicals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving teams with question marks as they proceed to sign players without knowing their physical state.

Baltimore initially offered Brockers a three-year deal worth $30 million. As the restrictions on physicals became harder, the Ravens and Brockers began to talk about restructuring the terms of the deal but were unable to find an agreement.

After the two sides decided not to continue with the contract, Brockers agreed to a three-year deal with $31 million to return to the Los Angeles Rams, per his agent Scott Casterline.

For the Ravens, they're now short on defensive lineman after trading Chris Wormley to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wormley was sent to Pittsburgh with a 2021 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

The defensive lineman started seven games for the Ravens in 2019 and racked up 33 tackles. At just 26-years-old, he is expected to be a contributing piece to the Steelers defensive front this season.

