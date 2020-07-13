AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Mike Tomlin Facing COVID-19: 'We Have to Embrace Short-Term Misery'

Noah Strackbein

As of now, the NFL is slowly releasing guidelines as they plan to start the NFL season on time this fall. 

While we wait, the feeling of anxiousness and uncertainty has taken over everyone, including NFL head coaches. For Steelers' Mike Tomlin, he's using this time as a moment to reflect on what will come.

Speaking at Hampton Roads All Star Football Camp, Tomlin addressed a number of football and life-related questions for members of his homestate football program. One of which included the NFL's waiting game trying to circulate around COVID-19

"Life is not going to be defined by what happens to him, things outside of their control. Their life is going to be defined by how they respond to those things, not only in the short term, but in the long term," Tomlin said. "We can't fear short-term misery. We have to embrace short-term misery. It can't be about short-term gratification. There are going to be some dark days ahead. As mentors, we that interact with people, we can't ignore that exists.

"It's the same thing I am talking to my rookies about right now. There are a lot of reasons for an NFL rookie in 2020 to fail. I am looking for guys who are looking to excel despite this. It might be setting themselves up for successful careers. It might not show up in terms of statistic in 2020.

"It's tough right now. It's made for tough-minded people. Smile in the face of it, roll your sleeves up and get working. In the long run, you know they win."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Terrelle Pryor Eying NFL Return With Steelers

The hometown star has heard from five NFL teams, but hopes to land a deal with the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Druin: Bud Dupree Likely Gone After 2020 Regardless of Performance

Whether Bud Dupree has another phenomenal season or returns to his early form, his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers may be numbered.

Donnie Druin

Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey Tells Teammates Protest Will be in Unity

Steelers' captain Maurkice Pouncey is making sure his team's message is felt when the NFL returns this fall.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Banner Spreads Words of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Holocaust Survivor

Steelers tackle Zach Banner has dedicated the weekend to preaching for equality and returns with his third video in four days.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Bud Dupree Files Grievance With NFLPA

The Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree is hoping to find extra compensation in his franchise tag.

Noah Strackbein

AllSteelers Notebook: July 10

All your Steelers news, opinions, podcasts, and videos from the week.

Noah Strackbein

Drafting Chase Claypool Was All About the Money

Money talks, and it spoke to the Steelers when they drafted Chase Claypool.

Noah Strackbein

Meet the Master Behind Pittsburgh's Finest Artwork: Cody Sabol

Cody Sabol shares his experiences working with Steelers players and some of the best memories growing up a Pittsburgh sports fan.

Donnie Druin

Zach Banner Calls on NFLPA, Players Regarding DeSean Jackson Story

Steelers' tackle Zach Banner posted a second video regarding DeSean Jackson's comments on the Jewish community.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Are the Steelers Super Bowl Contenders?

It's not crazy to think the Pittsburgh Steelers can make an appearance in Tampa Bay this February.

Noah Strackbein