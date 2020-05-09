PITTSBURGH -- The NFL remains targeted at starting the season on time. Prior to the release of the 2020 schedules, commissioner Roger Goodell released a memo to all 32 teams that included protocol for gradually reopening facilities.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania slowly moves to the "yellow-phase" of returning from their stay-at-home clause. And while the league, coaches, players and fans would love to see things back to normal, it's going to take time before everyone is capable of regrouping with their teams.

The Steelers would remain waiting if the league allowed teams within re-opened states to resume normal offseason activities. If the NFL allowed teams to operate under their state's mandates, not everyone would get the same offseason experience.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is like everyone else - waiting for football to be back - but he doesn't like the idea of giving some teams an advantage with in-person work.

"I prescribe to the approach of competitive fairness within our game, and that is everybody gets an opportunity," Tomlin said in a conference call with reporters Saturday. "Our game is extremely competitive. It's one of the things that make football at this level so attractive to our fans. I'm committed to preserving and protecting that and so all teams getting an opportunity to start on the same footing is a core element of that."

The Steelers concluded their virtual rookie mini camp this weekend. They'll be able to resume offseason activity on May 18 through June 26, but under the protocols the NFL has implemented.

For now, Tomlin not too worried about the NFL giving some teams an early go-ahead. Following the same mentality as Tomlin, the league abides by making sure all 32 teams get the same opportunities during this unusual time.

"There's a couple of things that we're committed to adhering to, and that's the global approach of the national Football league in regards to football ops and how important competitive fairness is in our game," Tomlin said. "We all got to get started on the same footing in that regard. Then, also, respecting our local government and the guidelines they prescribe individually in terms of workplace safety.

"Those are the two key components for us. We're in a wait and see mindset and we'll be ready to go when both boxes are checked."