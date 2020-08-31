SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Tomlin Praises John Thompson as 'Blueprint Idol' for 'Virginia Boy'

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Growing up in Hampton, Virginia, Mike Tomlin spent plenty of his youth watching Hall of Fame coach John Thompson. 

The Steelers head coach took the podium (via Zoom) on Monday and opened his press conference by acknowledging Thompson's passing, calling him a "blueprint idol."

"As a Virginia boy growing up in the 80s, I had the Georgetown starter jacket. I was a Hoya," Tomlin said. "It was just impressive the impact he had in the lives of the young people that he worked with, two of which were from my home area. Alonzo Mourning is a couple of years older than me, and Allen Iverson is a couple of years behind me. As a Virginia boy from that part of the state, I just had a big-time appreciation, not only for his coaching prowess and reputation and record but how he moved in the lives of the young people that he worked with. 

"Then, as I got older and got into the profession of coaching, particularly here in Pittsburgh, he was a mentor if you will, a guy that had been there and done that. I just appreciated the time when I had the chance to visit with him and glean some of his wisdom."

Strackbein Mailbag
What's the latest from Steelers Camp? Send your questions to Noah for Monday Mailbags! Take a second and sign up for a free subscription to AllSteelers+ and submit your questions HERE.

Tomlin said he had the pleasure of speaking with Thompson once he entered the coaching ranks. He didn't discuss the conversation's details - something Tomlin rarely dives into - but did laugh when told of the first time he spoke to the legendary coach.

"Absolutely I sought [John Thompson] out," Tomlin said. "You're wise to seek wise council. I enjoyed every time I had an opportunity to go to the D.C. area and play whether it was Washington or Baltimore. I looked forward to calling into his show. I called him just for an opportunity to spend a few moments with him."

Thompson hosted a Washington-area sports-talk radio show after his coaching career. The former Georgetown coach passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, at the age of 78. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeCastro Continues to Sit, Edmunds and Johnson Return to Practice

David DeCastro continues to miss time with a lower body injury. Meanwhile, several players began their return to the field on Monday.

Noah Strackbein

Return From Injury Kevin Dotson's 'Proving Time'

Kevin Dotson was thrown into the first team in the Steelers' 'mock game,' in his first practice back since his lower body injury.

Noah Strackbein

Bud Dupree: 'Bittersweet' Being in Driver's Seat of Next Contract

Bud Dupree doesn't know if his next contract will be with the Pittsburgh Steelers, or what his 2020 paycheck will be, but he's feeling blessed sitting in the driver's seat of his future.

Noah Strackbein

Marcus Allen Impressing ILBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky

In a short time period, Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky has loved what he's seen out of Marcus Allen.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign Former Penn State WR DeAndre Thompkins

The Steelers signed a wide receiver and released a cornerback on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers Are Matching Message and Effort Toward Change

Steelers veterans Cam Heyward and Vince Williams spent nearly 20 minutes discussing the team's role in change in the community.

Noah Strackbein

The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Steelers' Practice Under the Lights

The Steelers spent Friday night conducting a 'mock game' at Heinz Field, and left impressions in their play.

Noah Strackbein

(Video) Mike Tomlin Addresses Steelers' Support Towards Change: 'We Stand With You'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed his team's support of social justice prior to Friday's scrimmage.

Noah Strackbein

Stefen Wisniewski Carries Father's Legacy Through His Jersey

"Without him, I wouldn't be here."

Noah Strackbein

Stefen Wisniewski's Lost Shot at Starting Job: 'In the NFL, Be Ready for Anything'

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Stefen Wisniewski believes things could've been different if it was a typical NFL season.

Noah Strackbein