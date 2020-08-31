Tomlin Praises John Thompson as 'Blueprint Idol' for 'Virginia Boy'

PITTSBURGH -- Growing up in Hampton, Virginia, Mike Tomlin spent plenty of his youth watching Hall of Fame coach John Thompson.

The Steelers head coach took the podium (via Zoom) on Monday and opened his press conference by acknowledging Thompson's passing, calling him a "blueprint idol."

"As a Virginia boy growing up in the 80s, I had the Georgetown starter jacket. I was a Hoya," Tomlin said. "It was just impressive the impact he had in the lives of the young people that he worked with, two of which were from my home area. Alonzo Mourning is a couple of years older than me, and Allen Iverson is a couple of years behind me. As a Virginia boy from that part of the state, I just had a big-time appreciation, not only for his coaching prowess and reputation and record but how he moved in the lives of the young people that he worked with.

"Then, as I got older and got into the profession of coaching, particularly here in Pittsburgh, he was a mentor if you will, a guy that had been there and done that. I just appreciated the time when I had the chance to visit with him and glean some of his wisdom."

Tomlin said he had the pleasure of speaking with Thompson once he entered the coaching ranks. He didn't discuss the conversation's details - something Tomlin rarely dives into - but did laugh when told of the first time he spoke to the legendary coach.

"Absolutely I sought [John Thompson] out," Tomlin said. "You're wise to seek wise council. I enjoyed every time I had an opportunity to go to the D.C. area and play whether it was Washington or Baltimore. I looked forward to calling into his show. I called him just for an opportunity to spend a few moments with him."

Thompson hosted a Washington-area sports-talk radio show after his coaching career. The former Georgetown coach passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, at the age of 78.

