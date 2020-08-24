SI.com
Centerfield: Minkah Fitzpatrick's Role Won't Change This Season

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Minkah Fitzpatrick isn't going anywhere. The Steelers' safety talked earlier this offseason about possibly moving around the field this season, but after more consideration, he's staying put.

In a Zoom call with reporters on Monday, Fitzpatrick said he's sticking as the team's centerfielder this season. 

"I don't see myself moving around a whole lot," Fitzpatrick said. "I think last year we were successful with what we did. I don't see any need for a change. We might switch it up a little bit. I don't see my role changing too match."

Why? That's simple. 

"It worked last year," Fitzpatrick said. "I was happy with All-Pro, Pro Bowl."

The safety doesn't see a need to change if he's able to make plays in his original spot. He's studied NFL greats like Ed Reed and Brian Dawkins and sees that it's not about where you play but how you can make an impact. 

"I am a competitor," Fitzpatrick said. "I go out there and compete at a high level no matter what the circumstances or conditions may be. We are going to miss the fans. For me, I know I am going to be motivated just as much if not more. It's a different environment. Other people might need that spark. If I need to be more vocal, on fire for my teammates, that is what I am going to do.

Fitzpatrick sees himself fitting the role well. A safety that's counted on to be the last line of defense has been his role since arriving in Pittsburgh last season. 

It may cause teams to avoid him more, but Fitzpatrick believes he's the best fit for the job. 

"You want somebody back there that can one, cover ground. Which I believe I do well," Fitzpatrick said. "A guy that knows what everyone in front of him is doing because when you do that, it allows you to play fast back there. It allows you to react and not have to rely on too much thinking."

This offseason, Fitzpatrick didn't see much that needed to change in his game. He has focused on improving what is already working, though. 

"Something I worked on was playing lower, so there was more bend, especially playing in the middle of the field," Fitzpatrick said. "When I try to come out of a break I don't want to bend and then come out of the break. I want to play low and come out of the break. My breaks are going to be sharper so it's going to be easier for me to get to the ball. Tackles are going to be cleaner. Playing lower will affect a lot of different parts of my game."

The team is working on trying to find that in-game experience without preseason games this fall. Fitzpatrick said he decided to bring that game-like atmosphere to camp, which his teammates have reciprocated. 

"One thing I wanted to bring into this camp was competitive nature," Fitzpatrick said. "I wanted to make it a really competitive environment where you can't get away with going half speed or not giving it your all. It's an iron sharpen iron type of environment. It's beneficial for everybody. Everybody is flying around out there giving it 110. It's a competitive environment and we are getting better because of it." 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

