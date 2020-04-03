Minkah Fitzpatrick Has a Belief on Why Tom Brady Left the Patriots

PITTSBURGH -- Like most of the NFL, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has his thoughts on why Tom Brady left the New England Patriots during free agency.

After New England reportedly didn't offer Brady a contract before the open market started, Brady found a new home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two-years, $50 million.

Not everyone is convinced money was the reason for Brady's move, though. While the Patriots chose not to offer a contract, they could've provided a better deal than the Bucs did. Instead, the two sides didn't show any interest in sticking together and Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay.

Fitzpatrick said none of this surprised him. In an interview with ESPN's First Take, the safety said he believes Brady is out to prove something by leaving Bill Belichick and the Patriots behind to end his career.

"I honestly wasn't surprised," Fitzpatrick said. "I think Tom is a competitor and I think he kind of wanted to prove that he could go somewhere else and do it, you know what I'm saying? I just think he wanted to prove, not just to himself, but to the fanbase and the world that he could go somewhere without the great coaching, without the great defense the Patriots had and still have the same success."

While Brady has said that's not the reason he left, it seems to be sitting on the minds of everyone. Eli Manning, Devin McCourtney and Wes Welker have all made some of the same comments, leaving many to believe that the quarterback is on a mission to prove the doubters, and his old team, wrong.

