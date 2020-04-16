Steelers Eyeing Late-Round DT David Moa: "I Can Easily Get Accustomed to Their Play Style"

PITTSBURGH -- Not every player in the upcoming NFL Draft is going to hear his name called in the first two days. In fact, for the Steelers, they'll spend day one watching Roger Goodell announce picks from his basement, while waiting in theirs.

As they navigate through the 2020 Draft with six picks, starting at No. 49 and ending at No. 232, Pittsburgh will be looking to fill the minimum needs their roster holds before April 23.

On their draft board sits a looming concern to replace Javon Hargrave at defensive tackle. The 2020 free agent hit the open market and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, and in Pittsburgh, has yet to be replaced.

Building a position by committee during free agency - adding Cavon Walker and trading for Chris Wormley - the Steelers are preparing to adjust to life without a true-blooded starter at defensive tackle.

Another addition this team might make next week during the NFL Draft, is selecting Boise State defensive lineman David Moa. The fifth-year senior is back in the draft pool after an extra year of eligibility following an achilles injury in 2018.

According to a source, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has confirmed the team's interest in Moa as a late-round pick at defensive tackle.

"I love it. A lot of great defensive linemen have gone through there and I'm excited for it," Moa said on the possibility of playing in Pittsburgh. "Their scout was really hyped up to talk to me as well and they were telling me all these things about how they need a defensive lineman who can come in and make an impact right away, and I feel like I can do that. I can play the three, I can play the nose. I played the nose here at BSU at 249-pounds. I've played all various defensive positions so I can easily get accustomed to their play style whether they want me at the one, two-I, three, five, four-I, it doesn't matter."

Moa finished his super-senior year with 37 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and a sack, after returning from a missed 2018 year. After having surgery to repair his achilles in January of 2018, Moa returned in Week 3 of the Broncos' 2018 season, only to re-injury the achilles and end his senior season.

"I didn't want to leave the BSU football team the way I did," Moa said. "I knew I had so much left to do and so much more to offer to the team so I applied for that medical redshirt. It's definitely helped me, definitely put a chip on my shoulder because the guys I came in with, they left. So I had to see all the boys that we all got recruited, leave, and I had to get accustomed to a new group of guys which were just as amazing.

"The BSU football team is a brotherhood. They helped me get my feet underneath me with training room sessions, rehab sessions, practice, everything. Everyone was just there to help me out and I appreciate them for it."



What shined through Moa's injury was his ability to return. Only six months after the injury, the defensive tackle was back on the field working. Today, nearly four months since Boise State's final game, he says he's back to 100%.

"Six months to come back from an achilles injury isn't the easiest thing to do but I put my head down and went to work and with everybody's help I finished the season healthy," Moa said. "I feel so much better now, not going against 600-pounds of pressure certainly helped me heal up. I feel like I'm back in my prime, just waiting for an opportunity this upcoming week."



Like many other late-round prospects, Moa is fighting an uphill battle trying to show scouts as much production as he can. Without a Pro Day or individual workouts with teams, he's relying on local Boise outlets to give NFL teams a glimpse of what they would've seen during a regular scouting period.

"Right now, you've just got to do as much as possible with whatever resources are available to you," Moa explained. "When I was talking to teams they were telling me that Pro Day numbers are good to have but they can't really verify because they aren't there, but it's something you can get on film, so that's what I did."

Moa has sent film to a number of NFL teams that have expressed interest in him.

"The BSU football team helped us out with it," he said. "They got us to go to a local gym, get our indoor stuff like our 225-bench press, broad jump, vertical, and then we went to a high school but compliance wouldn't let any of our coaches be there so we had to ask somebody to come help us out; come record some things and get us doing some field drills."

Receiving late-round grades from scouts throughout the league, Moa knows he'll have to prove himself once stepping into an NFL locker room. Still, his experience assures him he's above the rest of his draft class once his hand is in the turf.

"Honestly, second-round, seventh-round it doesn't matter. I know I just need a toe in the door anywhere," Moa said. "I had a lot of playing time at BSU. Obviously in the NFL everyone is talented but I think that what separates me from other defensive tackles in this draft is that not a lot of people were put in that fourth-and-one situation and I have been.