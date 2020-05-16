Steelers to Begin Reopening Facilities With NFL

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers will begin sending employees back to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Tuesday May 19, joining the NFL's plan to reopen facilities.

In a memo sent to all 32 teams, the league announced their first phase is returning to practice facilities, allowing teams to start working in their own buildings, “governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented protocols."

The Steelers will be one of those teams beginning to rework employees back into their facilities.

“We will begin the process of opening our facilities on Tuesday, May 19, with a limited number of staff being permitted in our buildings,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement. “Health and safety of our employees will continue to be our priority as we phase up to the fully allowed staff level.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell did say in the memo that no coaches or players would be allowed to return to these workplaces, to ensure "equality" in the competitive field.

"No members of the coaching staff may return to the facility. This is important to ensure equity among all 32 clubs. Clubs may otherwise decide which employees may return to the facility, which may include members of the personnel, football operations or football administration staff, equipment staff, medical staff, and nutritionists."

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin agreed with this notion during a press conference with media, saying all teams should reopen together.

“I subscribe to the approach of a competitive fairness within our game, and that is everybody gets an opportunity,” Tomlin said. “Our game is extremely competitive. It’s one of the things that makes football at this level so attractive to our fans. I am committed to preserving and protecting that, so all teams getting an opportunity to start on the same footing is a core element of that.”