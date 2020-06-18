Two Steelers Featured in NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

PITTSBURGH -- Two members of the Steelers earned places on the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere Class for 2020. Second-round pick Chase Claypool and fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland made the 42-player roster.

The Rookie Premiere Class is devised of the most marketable players in the draft class based on their position, college performance, draft status and projected overall demand.

"NFLPA Rookie Premiere has been a pioneering event in professional sports, providing our business partners with unparalleled early access to the game's marketable new players. This year, faced with the cancelation of the event, our longtime partner Panini innovated a process that will ultimately provide the company with the content they need to fuel their football business and strengthen the bond between player and collector," said Steve Scebelo, Interim President of NFL Players Inc.

The players' rookie card will be featured on Panini America's 2020 NFL trading card portfolio.

Other AFC North rookies featured on the roster include Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins, and Baltimore Ravens' J.K. Dobbins and Devin Duvernay.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.