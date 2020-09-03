SI.com
Steelers Add No New Injuries, Continue Waiting on David DeCastro

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers spent Thursday's practice focusing on special teams work, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. The team headed back to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex as weather implications forced them out of Heinz Field.

It was a successful day on the injury front for the Steelers. They finished practice with no new injuries and continued to work players back. 

David DeCastro continued to miss time with an upper-body injury. He has yet to practice this week after leaving last Friday's 'mock game' early. 

Cam Sutton also missed Thursday's practice. According to the pool report, Sutton spent the afternoon working on the stationary bike but did not participate with the team. Tomlin said he expects Sutton back on the field tomorrow.

Long snapper Kam Canaday and defensive lineman Chris Wormley have been working their way back into practice throughout the week. Both were partial participants on Thursday. 

Wormley said earlier in the day that he expects to be 100% healthy by the Steelers' Week 1 kickoff against the New York Giants.

"The training staff and the coaches have been great allowing me to take my time when it comes to getting back on the field and just figuring out the process of balancing getting back on the field and feeling comfortable while maybe fighting through a little bit of pain just to get those on the field reps," he said.

Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski returned as a partial participant as well after missing yesterday's practice. 

Center Maurkice Pouncey and rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool had scheduled days off. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

