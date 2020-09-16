Seven Steelers Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021 Class

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have six names representing them in the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations.

Alan Faneca, Hines Ward, Heath Miller, Joey Porter, Casey Hampton, and Gary Anderson are among the 130 players nominated for the 2021 Modern Era class. Rohn Stark, who played for the Steelers during the 1995 season, is also a nominee.

The Modern Era Class will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists and then 15 finalists in January.

Faneca has been a finalist the last five years, Ward was a semifinalist the last three years, and Heath Miller is a nominee for the first time. Porter, Hampton, and Anderson have been nominees before.

Bill Nunn will also represent the Steelers. Nunn is a Class of 2021 Contributor Finalist.

The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will hold their annual meeting the Saturday before the Super Bowl. There, they'll cut the 15 finalists down to 10 and eventually 5 selected members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Class is announced during the 'NFL Honors' the night before the Super Bowl.

The Steelers will have three members of the 2020 Class in Canton, Ohio, next year as well. Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, and Donnie Shell were set to be enshrined in August but will wait until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hall of Fame Weekend is set for Aug. 5-8, 2021, at Paul Brown Memorial Stadium. The Steelers will play the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 6 in the Hall of Fame Game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.