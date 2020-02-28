Steelers Will Not Play International Game in 2020

PITTSBURGH -- The Arizona Cardinals will host the NFL's only game in Mexico during the 2020 season meaning one thing - the Steelers will not make the trip.

Pittsburgh, who was believed to be a target for at least one international showing this season has been removed from the list of contestants in Mexico City. The Cardinals, who do not play an AFC North team in 2020, will be the home team during the league's south of the border game.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said earlier this year that the team continues to "raise our hands" for the opportunity to play in Mexico. Rooney said that if the team has to play an international game in 2020 they would prefer for it to be in Mexico over London.

"We continue to raise our hand and say that we’re interested in playing a game in Mexico," Rooney said. "But who knows?

"They have to work out the logistics and all the pieces of the puzzle to have a game down there. Our first choice would be to play a game in Mexico if we have an international trip."

The Steelers are now officially off the list of possible international games for this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars will host two home games in London but they've already announced that their matchup with the Steelers will be played at TIAA Bank Field. The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins will also host games in London.

The last time the Steelers played internationally was in 2013 when they faced the Minnesota Vikings in London.

