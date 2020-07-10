AllSteelers Notebook: July 10
Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers Notebook brings you all the Steelers highlights from the week. News, column, scouting reports, and podcasts from everything black and yellow.
News
James Conner Buys Mom a House
Video: "Welcome HOME Ma! You’ve sacrificed so much and we can’t thank you enough! You’re the reason I go to work day in and day out, to finally give you a place you can call Home. I Love you," Conner wrote.
Steelers Add Seven New Pups to Roster
As everyone finished cleaning their 4th of July celebrations, toss the final few solo cups into the trash and emptying the left over bowls of chips, Ben Roethlisberger dropped a bomb of cuteness on the internet.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Surprises Family With New House
Just two days after Steelers running back James Conner surprised his mother with a new home, JuJu Smith-Schuster shocked his family with one of their own.
July 8, 1933: The Beginning of the Steelers
On July 8, 1933, no one had any idea the brand new Pittsburgh Pirates would turn into the most crowned team in NFL history.
Zach Banner Calls out NFLPA, Players Over DeSean Jackson
Banner posted two videos regarding his support for the Jewish community and his distaste for how the league handled DeSean Jackson's anti-semitic posts.
GM Report
Meet the Master Behind Pittsburgh's Finest Artwork
Cody Sabol shares his experiences working with Steelers players and some of the best memories growing up a Pittsburgh sports fan.
Drafting Chase Claypool Was All About the Money
Money talks, and it spoke to the Steelers when they drafted Chase Claypool.
3 Veterans a Shortened Preseason Hurts Most
If the NFL shortens or removes, the preseason this fall, the league's summer position battles will end after six short weeks in training camp. For many, that means less wear and tear on the body while they prepare for the regular season, but to some, it's a missed opportunity to showcase themselves.
Steelers React to NFL's Proposal of 35% Pay Cut
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday the NFLPA informed its board of representatives today that the NFL proposed 35% of player salaries be held in escrow to help manage costs during the 2020 season. Steelers players react.
Sign or Pass: Steelers Contracts Next Offseason
Looking ahead to the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 offseason, here are four players they'll need to re-sign or let walk.
Steelers' Offseason Moves Leave Mixed Signals for Offense
The Steelers' offense looks different following an offseason of additions and subtractions.
Steelers Have Multiple Combinations for O-Line Puzzle Thanks to Added Depth
Despite having one of the league's top offensive line units for the last decade, 2019 saw a different story for the Pittsburgh Steelers in terms of trench domination. It's hard to fault any singular group for the massive offensive failure that was last season, especially with uncontrollable variables coming into play. However, it's fair to say the play from the offensive line in 2019 didn't quite match what we've seen in the past.
Podcasts
10 Minute Takes: Are the Steelers Super Bowl Contenders?
Breaking down the AFC's road to a championship means comparing Pittsburgh to the conference's best. It doesn't mean they have to have a better roster or better coaching, but it does mean they have to be able to compete with every team at the top.
Scouting Report
Steelers' Overlooked Depth at Running Back
Before training camp, the Steelers' backfield has options. Can James Conner lead this team back to a fulfilling run game?
