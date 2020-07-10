AllSteelers Notebook: July 10

AllSteelers Notebook brings you all the Steelers highlights from the week. News, column, scouting reports, and podcasts from everything black and yellow.

News

James Conner Buys Mom a House

Video: "Welcome HOME Ma! You’ve sacrificed so much and we can’t thank you enough! You’re the reason I go to work day in and day out, to finally give you a place you can call Home. I Love you," Conner wrote.

Read More

Steelers Add Seven New Pups to Roster

As everyone finished cleaning their 4th of July celebrations, toss the final few solo cups into the trash and emptying the left over bowls of chips, Ben Roethlisberger dropped a bomb of cuteness on the internet.

Read More

JuJu Smith-Schuster Surprises Family With New House

Just two days after Steelers running back James Conner surprised his mother with a new home, JuJu Smith-Schuster shocked his family with one of their own.

Read More

July 8, 1933: The Beginning of the Steelers

On July 8, 1933, no one had any idea the brand new Pittsburgh Pirates would turn into the most crowned team in NFL history.

Read More

Zach Banner Calls out NFLPA, Players Over DeSean Jackson

Banner posted two videos regarding his support for the Jewish community and his distaste for how the league handled DeSean Jackson's anti-semitic posts.

Read More

GM Report

Meet the Master Behind Pittsburgh's Finest Artwork

Cody Sabol shares his experiences working with Steelers players and some of the best memories growing up a Pittsburgh sports fan.

Read More

Drafting Chase Claypool Was All About the Money

Money talks, and it spoke to the Steelers when they drafted Chase Claypool.

Read More

3 Veterans a Shortened Preseason Hurts Most

If the NFL shortens or removes, the preseason this fall, the league's summer position battles will end after six short weeks in training camp. For many, that means less wear and tear on the body while they prepare for the regular season, but to some, it's a missed opportunity to showcase themselves.

Read More

Steelers React to NFL's Proposal of 35% Pay Cut

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday the NFLPA informed its board of representatives today that the NFL proposed 35% of player salaries be held in escrow to help manage costs during the 2020 season. Steelers players react.

Read More

Sign or Pass: Steelers Contracts Next Offseason

Looking ahead to the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 offseason, here are four players they'll need to re-sign or let walk.

Read More

Steelers' Offseason Moves Leave Mixed Signals for Offense

The Steelers' offense looks different following an offseason of additions and subtractions.

Read More

Steelers Have Multiple Combinations for O-Line Puzzle Thanks to Added Depth

Despite having one of the league's top offensive line units for the last decade, 2019 saw a different story for the Pittsburgh Steelers in terms of trench domination. It's hard to fault any singular group for the massive offensive failure that was last season, especially with uncontrollable variables coming into play. However, it's fair to say the play from the offensive line in 2019 didn't quite match what we've seen in the past.

Read More

Podcasts

10 Minute Takes: Are the Steelers Super Bowl Contenders?

Breaking down the AFC's road to a championship means comparing Pittsburgh to the conference's best. It doesn't mean they have to have a better roster or better coaching, but it does mean they have to be able to compete with every team at the top.

Listen

Scouting Report

Steelers' Overlooked Depth at Running Back

Before training camp, the Steelers' backfield has options. Can James Conner lead this team back to a fulfilling run game?

Read More

AllSteelers is a Sports Illustrated channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers. Subscribe and follow us on Twitter/Facebook for up-to-date stories and news.