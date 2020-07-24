AllSteelers Notebook: July 24

AllSteelers Notebook brings all the Steelers highlights from the week. News, column, scouting reports, and podcasts from everything black and yellow.

News

Steelers Announce Signings of All Six Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed their 2020 NFL Draft class.

Read More

T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick in Top 50 of PFN's Top Players of 2020

The Steelers' linebacker is the third-highest edge rusher on the list.

Read More

Steelers Join #WeWantToPlay Movement, Pushing NFL to Protect Players

Several Steelers players added their thoughts to the growing movement of players pushing the NFL to better their safety guidelines in place for COVID-19.

Read More

Steelers' Zach Banner: Team Trained Us How to Handle Being Pulled Over

Steelers' tackle Zach Banner explains how he's been in a locker room where police were brought in to help prepare players for interactions with law enforcement.

Read More

Antonio Brown Appears to Have Retired

It looks like Antonio Brown is calling it a career.

Read More

Steelers' Monday Night Opener to Be Played Without Fans

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced MetLife Stadium will not hold fans indefinitely.

Read More

Steelers Waive TE Christian Scotland-Williamson

Christian Scotland-Williamson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers through the NFL's International Player Pathway in 2018.

Read More

Steelers Sign TE Dax Raymond

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly signed a tight end the same day they released one.

Read More

Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor Admits He Listened to Music in His Helmet

Former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor took pre-snap hype to a new level during his playing days.

Read More

Steelers Ink First Rookie Contract, LB Alex Highsmith

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed on their first rookie contract, signing Alex Highsmith.

Read More

NFL Cancels Preseason, Steelers Roster to Only Hold 80

The Steelers will need to waive - or not sign - 10 players from their training camp roster.

Read More

Anthony McFarland Posts Pic of Him Signing Steelers Contract

It appears the Steelers signed their second rookie on Tuesday.

Read More

Former Steelers All-Pro Carlton Haselrig Dies at 54

Haselrig spent four seasons with the Steelers, earning a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro in 1992.

Read More

Steelers Safety Antoine Brooks Jr Signs Rookie Contract

The Maryland safety signs his deal days ahead of Steelers training camp beginning.

Read More

Steelers’ Chase Claypool Signs Rookie Deal

The Notre Dame product officially joins the Steelers before training camp begins.

Read More

GM Report

3 Quick Questions With Minkah Fitzpatrick

Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick answers three rapid-fire questions about his NFL journey.

Read More

Odds Dak Prescott Plays for Steelers Aren't That Low

It's a little surprising how likely some books think Dak Prescott dressing in a Steelers uniform is.

Read More

No Excuses for NFL's Lack of Planning for 2020 Season

It's about time players around the league begin to hold the NFL accountable for the inexcusable lack of preparation for the 2020 season.

Read More

10 Steelers Most Likely to Be Cut for 80-Man Roster

The Steelers need to trim their roster to 80 players, leaving these ten most likely to be cut before training camp.

Read More

It's Perfectly Fine to Care About the Steelers Madden Ratings

Here's why...

Read More

Scouting Report

Steelers Have a Top Tier Tight End Set and a Backup Battle

The first two and last two tight ends on the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster are set to make different waves during training camp.

Read More

Steelers Offensive Line Filled Out Nicely in Offseason

After losing Ramon Foster to retirement, the Steelers did well refilling their offensive line.

Read More

Steelers Have Two Very Different Ways of Replacing Hargrave

Stephon Tuitt returns, two veterans battle for nose tackle, and all signs points to the Steelers defensive line being one of the NFL's best.

Read More

Will a Boost in OLB Deflate Steelers Special Teams?

The Steelers got better in pass rushing, but did it come at a cost to special teams?

Read More

Podcasts

Around The 412: Talking Steelers w/ AllSteelers

Donnie Druin and Noah Strackbein join the show to discuss the Steelers' final week before training camp.

Listen

Around The 412: Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick

Steelers' defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick joins the show to discuss the success and struggle throughout his football career.

Listen

10 Minute Takes: Predicting Steelers Training Camp Battles

Analyzing three position battles the Steelers will be watching as training camp gets rolling.

Listen

