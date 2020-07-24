AllSteelers Notebook: July 24
Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers Notebook brings all the Steelers highlights from the week. News, column, scouting reports, and podcasts from everything black and yellow.
News
Steelers Announce Signings of All Six Draft Picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed their 2020 NFL Draft class.
T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick in Top 50 of PFN's Top Players of 2020
The Steelers' linebacker is the third-highest edge rusher on the list.
Steelers Join #WeWantToPlay Movement, Pushing NFL to Protect Players
Several Steelers players added their thoughts to the growing movement of players pushing the NFL to better their safety guidelines in place for COVID-19.
Steelers' Zach Banner: Team Trained Us How to Handle Being Pulled Over
Steelers' tackle Zach Banner explains how he's been in a locker room where police were brought in to help prepare players for interactions with law enforcement.
Antonio Brown Appears to Have Retired
It looks like Antonio Brown is calling it a career.
Steelers' Monday Night Opener to Be Played Without Fans
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced MetLife Stadium will not hold fans indefinitely.
Steelers Waive TE Christian Scotland-Williamson
Christian Scotland-Williamson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers through the NFL's International Player Pathway in 2018.
Steelers Sign TE Dax Raymond
The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly signed a tight end the same day they released one.
Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor Admits He Listened to Music in His Helmet
Former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor took pre-snap hype to a new level during his playing days.
Steelers Ink First Rookie Contract, LB Alex Highsmith
The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed on their first rookie contract, signing Alex Highsmith.
NFL Cancels Preseason, Steelers Roster to Only Hold 80
The Steelers will need to waive - or not sign - 10 players from their training camp roster.
Anthony McFarland Posts Pic of Him Signing Steelers Contract
It appears the Steelers signed their second rookie on Tuesday.
Former Steelers All-Pro Carlton Haselrig Dies at 54
Haselrig spent four seasons with the Steelers, earning a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro in 1992.
Steelers Safety Antoine Brooks Jr Signs Rookie Contract
The Maryland safety signs his deal days ahead of Steelers training camp beginning.
Steelers’ Chase Claypool Signs Rookie Deal
The Notre Dame product officially joins the Steelers before training camp begins.
GM Report
3 Quick Questions With Minkah Fitzpatrick
Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick answers three rapid-fire questions about his NFL journey.
Odds Dak Prescott Plays for Steelers Aren't That Low
It's a little surprising how likely some books think Dak Prescott dressing in a Steelers uniform is.
No Excuses for NFL's Lack of Planning for 2020 Season
It's about time players around the league begin to hold the NFL accountable for the inexcusable lack of preparation for the 2020 season.
10 Steelers Most Likely to Be Cut for 80-Man Roster
The Steelers need to trim their roster to 80 players, leaving these ten most likely to be cut before training camp.
It's Perfectly Fine to Care About the Steelers Madden Ratings
Here's why...
Scouting Report
Steelers Have a Top Tier Tight End Set and a Backup Battle
The first two and last two tight ends on the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster are set to make different waves during training camp.
Steelers Offensive Line Filled Out Nicely in Offseason
After losing Ramon Foster to retirement, the Steelers did well refilling their offensive line.
Steelers Have Two Very Different Ways of Replacing Hargrave
Stephon Tuitt returns, two veterans battle for nose tackle, and all signs points to the Steelers defensive line being one of the NFL's best.
Will a Boost in OLB Deflate Steelers Special Teams?
The Steelers got better in pass rushing, but did it come at a cost to special teams?
Podcasts
Around The 412: Talking Steelers w/ AllSteelers
Donnie Druin and Noah Strackbein join the show to discuss the Steelers' final week before training camp.
Around The 412: Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick
Steelers' defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick joins the show to discuss the success and struggle throughout his football career.
10 Minute Takes: Predicting Steelers Training Camp Battles
Analyzing three position battles the Steelers will be watching as training camp gets rolling.
