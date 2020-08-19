Steelers Head to Off Day With Limited Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers finished Wednesday's practice with no new injuries after watching two players leave early on Tuesday.

Rookie guard Kevin Dotson (knee) and tight end Dax Raymond (ankle) were waiting on further evaluation following Tuesday's practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that following that evaluation, both Dotson and Raymond are expected to be more "short term" injuries.

"No news is good news on the injury front," Tomlin phrased it as he reported the shrinking list of injured players.

The Steelers also began working wide receiver James Washington and defensive lineman Chris Wormley (upper body) back into the mix. Neither has participated with pads since the week started.

Players have the day off on Thursday and will return to the field on Friday. The team went helmets-only for Wednesday's practice.

