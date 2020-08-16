Steelers Offensive Line Providing Stability Despite Changes

PITTSBURGH -- One advantage that has been pointed out time and time again this offseason is the Steelers' veteran presence in a unique training camp environment.

As teams try to catch players up to speed and adjust their rookies to the NFL game, the Steelers are working as if Monday morning starts their regularly scheduled programming.

Of those veterans is the NFL's second-oldest offensive line. A group containing three Pro Bowlers, a veteran in Matt Feiler, and a right tackle competition between Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor. Moving into the physical portion of camp, they're leaning on the group to provide leadership.

"Particularly in this environment, I think continuity is an asset," Mike Tomlin told reporters last week on a Zoom call. "Offensive line, it probably gives you an advantage in some of the unforeseen things that you could see in stadiums at the early portions of the season that you don't have a lot of video evidence of. That shared past experience that those guys have has a potential to be an asset to them, no doubt."

At the same time, Tomlin didn't ignore the fact that Feiler is in a new position, and there's a young competition for a starting job.

"But we are also going through some transition there," he said. "Looking exclusively at Matt Feiler at left guard. He has also been apart of us, but he has been playing right tackle. The two right tackle guys have been rotating, have gotten the opportunity in the recent past as tight ends reporting as eligible and such. We are hoping that playing experience, and particularly that shared playing experience, is an asset to a group in some unique times. Stepping into regular-season stadiums without any video evidence of personalities or schematics of opponents is something that is worrisome."

Not everyone is concerned, though. Right guard David DeCastro told media he's not as worried about the competition between Banner and Okorafor and doesn't see Feiler missing a step.

"Well, first, I'm excited for the competition," DeCastro said. "I know both the guys are really hungry and it will be a tough battle for that right tackle spot. As far as Matt [Feiler] goes, I see Matt as pretty veteran. I don't think he needs any tips. I think he has played all around, bounced around. I'm going to miss my right tackle. I had a really good time playing with him last year, but I think it is obviously best for the group for him to be a guard and good choice and I think he will be pretty solid. He is just a tremendous player. He is built for it. He looks great, in great shape to play guard. He looks even more stocky and anchor-ish than before. He is ready to go."

Despite the changes, though, this group remains a veteran presence. As the team moves into the final portion of training camp, they're leaning on the group and ignoring factors they can't control.

"Yeah, I think it will be positive for us because we are a veteran team," DeCastro said. "Honestly, I think the training camp and all those preseason games are for younger guys. I don't think it takes much for us to get in shape as a veteran group. The older you get, less is more because you don't need that pounding on your body. I think it bodes well for us offense and defensive-wise. We have some good depth, too. I am actually excited about that."

