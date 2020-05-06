Altered Offseason Changing Groove of Veterans, Welcome of Rookies For Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The 2020 NFL offseason is, well, unusual to say the least. Without OTAs or rookie minicamp, teams and players are relying on virtual calls and the biggest boom of 2020 - Zoom - to get themselves as ready as possible for when football returns to the field.

The Steelers are dealing with the same situations. Right now, they're working on their virtual offseason program which includes adjusting six rookies and 10 undrafted free agents to the NFL.

So what has the COVID-19 pandemic changed?

"It affected a lot," Steelers linebacker Devin Bush said. "We had OTAs setup, so just to get back on the field a little bit, get back in the groove, that was stopped. Just trying to stay active, stay in the playbook stay in the film room and get out there. Don't beat yourself too hard on the workouts, you still got a long season to go. I've just been staying active and staying on top of my stuff so when that time comes I'll be ready."

Head coach Mike Tomlin has been preparing for the strange situation the team is in this spring. The Steelers started their offseason workouts last week through classroom-style calls and home workouts.

The league has allowed a budget of $1,500 per player for teams to send for use of workout equipment and monitoring devices. Combining all efforts, Tomlin is taking the challenge of adjusting the team, and the rookies, head-on.

"It's going to be challenging but you know my mentality; it's going to be challenging from everyone globally," Tomlin said following the NFL Draft. "So, from that standpoint it's fair. It's our job to be innovative and forward in our thinking and utilizing all the tools and technology in our resources to get to know them, so they can get to know us, so we can get to the receiving and giving of information that's associated with them in getting started. We're excited about it."

While most of the team has seen what an NFL offseason looks like, the 16 rookies haven't. So far, they've began to see what the playbook looks like and what it's like to work with an NFL organization from a student standpoint.

"To get in the classroom it's not that hard. I think you got a lot more time to, but if I was rookie at this point I think it'd be a lot different," Bush said. "I don't think it'd be something that'd be hard to adjust to because you don't really know what to expect when you're first walking in as a rookie."

For now, the 16 newest members of the Pittsburgh Steelers are doing what they can. Next spring, though, Bush fears they'll be slightly underprepared for what an actual NFL offseason feels like.

"I think next year will be a shock for them to go through OTAs and minicamp, but I don't think it'll hinder that much, they just got to adapt," he added.