SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGame DayNewsGM ReportPodcasts
Search

Okorafor Dealing With Groin Injury, DeCastro Returns to Field

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- It was another day of injuries for the Steelers as Week 2 of padded practice begin. 

Mike Tomlin addressed the day's practice on Monday by confirming several injuries throughout the team. Chris Wormley and Wendell Smallwood (shoulder) and Chuks Okorafor (groin) were held out. Okorafor is considered day-to-day. 

Derwin Gray (knee) and Anthony Johnson (knee) were able to finish their practice after getting hurt. Bud Dupree also sustained an injury but was able to finish practice as well. 

David DeCastro began working his way back onto the field after missing most of last week with an injury. He started to rejoin the offensive line and assist Zach Banner and Okorafor as they compete for the right tackle position.

Ben Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster were among those taking a veteran day off. Tomlin said the days of rest allow younger players to step into bigger roles during camp.

"That's what we're focused on," Tomlin said. "The younger guys that get an opportunity to ascend within the competition and get a chance to compete against more veteran players."

The Steelers return to practice on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Championship Wins

This is a deep dive into every Steelers Super Bowl win, featuring detailed information on the team's path to each championship, the players who helped them get there and the opponents they faced.

Eric Dockett

Centerfield: Minkah Fitzpatrick's Role Won't Change This Season

Despite earlier talks of possibly shifting throughout the Steelers' defense, Minkah Fitzpatrick is staying put this season.

Noah Strackbein

All Business: Okorafor, Banner Not Letting Competition Effect Friendship

Business and pleasure are hand-in-hand this summer as Chuks Okorafor and Zach Banner battle for the Steelers right tackle job.

Donnie Druin

James Washington Able to Ignore Pressure With Roethlisberger Back

His third NFL season is as important as any for his future, but James Washington feels big things are coming now that Ben Roethlisberger is his quarterback again.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Training Camp Battles

Smitty and Tyler discuss the Steelers' biggest training camp position battles and the latest news around the NFL.

Around The 412

Eric Ebron Is Down to Run Two-Tight End Sets 'All the Time'

To Eric Ebron, the Steelers' best option on offense is to have him and Vance McDonald on the field together.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Switch to Spikeball

Locker room smack talk hasn't gone anywhere as the Steelers put the Biñho board away and bring out something new.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Kevin Colbert Releases Statement Regarding Faulty COVID Tests

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the team had six players test positive on Saturday, but were later tested negative.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Add to Injury Report, Players Dealing With 'COVID Procedures'

The Steelers added new names to their injury report and had players miss practice Saturday due to "COVID procedures."

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Waive Dax Raymond, Sign Tight End Kyle Markway

Following an injury during training camp, the Steelers have released Dax Raymond and signed Kyle Markway.

Donnie Druin