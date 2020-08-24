Okorafor Dealing With Groin Injury, DeCastro Returns to Field

PITTSBURGH -- It was another day of injuries for the Steelers as Week 2 of padded practice begin.

Mike Tomlin addressed the day's practice on Monday by confirming several injuries throughout the team. Chris Wormley and Wendell Smallwood (shoulder) and Chuks Okorafor (groin) were held out. Okorafor is considered day-to-day.

Derwin Gray (knee) and Anthony Johnson (knee) were able to finish their practice after getting hurt. Bud Dupree also sustained an injury but was able to finish practice as well.

David DeCastro began working his way back onto the field after missing most of last week with an injury. He started to rejoin the offensive line and assist Zach Banner and Okorafor as they compete for the right tackle position.

Ben Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster were among those taking a veteran day off. Tomlin said the days of rest allow younger players to step into bigger roles during camp.

"That's what we're focused on," Tomlin said. "The younger guys that get an opportunity to ascend within the competition and get a chance to compete against more veteran players."

The Steelers return to practice on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

